Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win
After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports
Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit
The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of his previous 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 631 receptions for 9,631...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Ward feels ‘football gods’ are against 49ers after Deebo injury
The 49ers witnessed a scene that they’re unfortunately all too familiar with Sunday. Before celebrating their sixth straight win led by rookie QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco suffered a loss when star “wide back” Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the first half with an ankle injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel has MCL, ankle sprains; 49ers expect him back in regular season
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured on Sunday, the team initially said he was questionable to return with a knee injury before ruling him out with an ankle injury. The ankle was the focus of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s postgame comments about Samuel, but it turns out that...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feared to have suffered torn ACL
Kyler Murray was carted off field after a non-contact injury on the first drive of the game.
NBC Sports
Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury
The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel appears to have avoided major injury
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury.
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey estimated as limited in Monday’s practice
The 49ers are calling quarterback Brock Purdy “day to day” with an oblique/rib issue. They listed him as limited in Monday’s estimated practice report. Purdy vowed after the win over the Bucs to be “ready to roll” for Thursday Night Football. If he is unable...
NBC Sports
Report: Eagles are signing Brett Kern
The Eagles need a punter for this weekend with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. They are signing veteran Brett Kern, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter did not indicate whether Kern is signing to the practice squad, but that would seem likely. Kern, 36, visited Philadelphia...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
