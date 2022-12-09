ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win

After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports

Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit

The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of his previous 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 631 receptions for 9,631...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
NBC Sports

Ward feels ‘football gods’ are against 49ers after Deebo injury

The 49ers witnessed a scene that they’re unfortunately all too familiar with Sunday. Before celebrating their sixth straight win led by rookie QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco suffered a loss when star “wide back” Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the first half with an ankle injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel has MCL, ankle sprains; 49ers expect him back in regular season

When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured on Sunday, the team initially said he was questionable to return with a knee injury before ruling him out with an ankle injury. The ankle was the focus of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s postgame comments about Samuel, but it turns out that...
NBC Sports

Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win

It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury

The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel appears to have avoided major injury

When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury.
NBC Sports

Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey estimated as limited in Monday’s practice

The 49ers are calling quarterback Brock Purdy “day to day” with an oblique/rib issue. They listed him as limited in Monday’s estimated practice report. Purdy vowed after the win over the Bucs to be “ready to roll” for Thursday Night Football. If he is unable...
NBC Sports

Report: Eagles are signing Brett Kern

The Eagles need a punter for this weekend with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. They are signing veteran Brett Kern, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter did not indicate whether Kern is signing to the practice squad, but that would seem likely. Kern, 36, visited Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

