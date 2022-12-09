ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

WCNC

High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Monroe tractor-trailer crash leaves various meats in roadway

MONROE, N.C. — Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Monroe Police Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash at US 74 and John Moore Rd. The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with the driver of a passenger car. Police say the tractor-trailer spilled into a...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
CHARLOTTE, NC

