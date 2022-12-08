Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
Interactive graphic: See how impacts from NC poultry farms may extend for miles
Poultry farms can have effects beyond their property lines. Odors, dust particles and negative effects on property values can spread for miles, research says.
swineweb.com
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS
Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
agupdate.com
Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall. “With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But What Is It, Exactly?
It's not technically vegan or vegetarian, for starters.
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers criticised for ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms that use antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat...
Agriculture Online
A future in ancient grains
Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
Meet the Organic Spirits Distillers Revolutionizing the Industry to Make Better Booze
Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have […]
agupdate.com
Concern grows over Mexico’s stance on GMO corn
U.S. authorities are concerned about a potential dispute with Mexico over genetically modified yellow corn. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wrote that “time is running short” to resolve the issue, according to the Associated Press. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his country will not back down...
k12dive.com
Participation in USDA school meal programs drops, federal survey shows
A significantly lower percentage of public schools participated in school meals programs in fall 2022 than in March 2022 when universal school meal waivers were still in place, according to the latest School Pulse Panel survey results from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage...
foodsafetynews.com
Avian flu this year results in record bird kills; raising consumer prices for eggs and poultry
This year’s deadly avian flu outbreak has busted through all previous records, killing so many birds that shortages are contributing to egg and poultry price increases for U.S. consumers who are already plagued by food inflation not seen in 40 years. Here’s the situation report:. The highly pathogenic,...
beefmagazine.com
U.S. beef, pork exports make solid gains in October
October exports of U.S. pork were the largest in more than a year, and beef export volume also increased from a year ago, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). U.S. beef exports are on a record pace in 2022 and have already exceeded $10 billion, the data revealed.
swineweb.com
Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities
Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
