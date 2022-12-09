Read full article on original website
Chance Yanoski, Josh Smith lead Mechanicsburg past West York
Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith led the way Saturday as Mechanicsburg knocked off West York, 52-46. Yanoski had 20 points and Smith had 18. Justin Bardo added six points, Seth Brubaker four and Spencer Nolan three.
Jayla Koser, Emma Cleland, Addie Huber lead Middletown past CD East
Jayla Koser had a double-double and Middletown ran away from CD East 62-37 Friday in its tip-off tournament. Koser finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Emma Cleland led Middletown in scoring with 17, and Addie Huber had 15.
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days
Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
Kennedy Cooper, Alexis Ferguson lead Central Dauphin past Central Columbia
Kennedy Cooper led the way Saturday as Central Dauphin took down Central Columbia, 35-27. Cooper had 13 points for the Rams. Alexis Ferguson added nine. Emmie Rowe led Central Columbia with nine.
Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
Renovation has begun at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg
Work got underway today on a surprise for teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg. Aaron's is working on a 20-thousand-dollar makeover to their teen room. With this renovation, the club is hoping to boost membership. And provide teens with a safe and healthy environment. “No one is...
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Community backs family during difficult time | Fast Lane
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York's Kaiya Wilkins is a spunky seventh grader. She's wide open all the time and a kid that will be outside from sun up until sun down. “I like being outside and being with friends and skating," said Kaiya. But now, she’s on multiple...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
YWCA Greater Harrisburg holding annual Holiday Giving Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg will be holding its annual Holiday Giving Program this holiday season. The annual Holiday Giving Program partners with local individuals and organizations to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Each client or family who is currently enrolled in a YWCA program will have the opportunity to submit a “Holiday Giving Wish List.” Clients will be able to add one needed and one wishful item to their lists. The lists are then matched to community members requesting to sponsor an adult, child, or family.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are bringing their next tour to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023. “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will come to Hershey on Sept. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Uncle Kracker. The 22-date tour will...
