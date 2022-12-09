HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg will be holding its annual Holiday Giving Program this holiday season. The annual Holiday Giving Program partners with local individuals and organizations to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Each client or family who is currently enrolled in a YWCA program will have the opportunity to submit a “Holiday Giving Wish List.” Clients will be able to add one needed and one wishful item to their lists. The lists are then matched to community members requesting to sponsor an adult, child, or family.

