ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days

Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Renovation has begun at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg

Work got underway today on a surprise for teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg. Aaron's is working on a 20-thousand-dollar makeover to their teen room. With this renovation, the club is hoping to boost membership. And provide teens with a safe and healthy environment. “No one is...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Community backs family during difficult time | Fast Lane

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York's Kaiya Wilkins is a spunky seventh grader. She's wide open all the time and a kid that will be outside from sun up until sun down. “I like being outside and being with friends and skating," said Kaiya. But now, she’s on multiple...
WEST YORK, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

YWCA Greater Harrisburg holding annual Holiday Giving Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg will be holding its annual Holiday Giving Program this holiday season. The annual Holiday Giving Program partners with local individuals and organizations to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Each client or family who is currently enrolled in a YWCA program will have the opportunity to submit a “Holiday Giving Wish List.” Clients will be able to add one needed and one wishful item to their lists. The lists are then matched to community members requesting to sponsor an adult, child, or family.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore

East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are bringing their next tour to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023. “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will come to Hershey on Sept. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Uncle Kracker. The 22-date tour will...
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy