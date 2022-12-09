Did Kirk Herbstreit pick Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker as 'Herbies' player of the year?

Tennessee football fans haven't always agreed with ESPN commentator Kirk Herbsteit this season.

He picked Vanderbilt to upset the Vols. He criticized Tennessee over speculation of turmoil on the team after linebacker Jeremy Banks didn't play in a loss to South Carolina. And he floated the idea of Ohio State taking the Vols' spot in the Orange Bowl.

But Tennessee fans will agree with Herbstreit on one thing.

On Thursday, he named his annual "Herbies" award winners. Those are his personal picks for the best players in the college football.

Herbstreit tabbed Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as his Offensive Player of the Year over TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Michigan running Blake Corum.

That may be bittersweet for Hooker, who was not invited to New York as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Instead, he finished No. 5 in the voting , ESPN announced.

And Hooker was a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award, given to the top player in college football. But he lost both to USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

"I thought more than anything, (Hooker) was efficient, and he provided leadership," Herbstreit said. "For this (Tennessee) team, it's easy to look at them now and say, 'This is a great team.' But go back to August and look at what Tennessee was supposed to be coming into this year.

"And I don't think anyone other than their own fan base thought they could have the kind of run that they had. And I just think the way that Hendon Hooker represented himself and his team with all that attention ... it was a magical year."

Hooker led the No. 1 scoring offense and total offense in the nation. He ranked No. 2 in FBS in passer rating (175.5), trailing only Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (176.3). He led the SEC in total offense (324.1 ypg), ranking No. 9 in FBS. And he had 27 TDs and two interceptions for one of the best ratios in college football.

Hooker suffered a torn ACL in the South Carolina game that ended his Vols career. But he still won the SEC Offensive Player of the Year award.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Quarterback Joe Milton will start in place of Hooker.

