ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Instant analysis: Iowa State basketball routed by Iowa Hawkeyes

By sports
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeK6k_0jcZCw9300

IOWA CITY – Iowa State lost its bragging rights Thursday night, and probably quite a bit of its pride along with it.

The No. 20 Cyclones were completely demolished by No. 24 Iowa, 75-56, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in one of the worst performances since Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger took over the program last year.

The Cyclones (7-2) trailed 15-0 and did not score their first points until 6 minutes into the game. They never seriously challenged the Hawkeyes the entire night.

"We just came out flat," said freshman Tamin Lipsey. "We didn’t play like we normally do."

Iowa State’s to-this-point ferocious defense was gouged by Iowa (7-2), which shot 50% from the field and went 12-of-23 (52%) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone offense failed to produce much of anything, shooting 40.7% overall while going 3-of-22 (13%) from distance.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 12, while both Lipsey and Robert Jones had 11 for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones return to action Sunday when they host McNeese State (5 p.m.; ESPN+).

Was the defense exposed?

Iowa State’s defense has been mostly excellent this season. The Cyclones are ranked in the top-15 nationally with a defense that creates turnovers and guards shooters well.

Given the sample size – and the track record from last year’s team – this Iowa performance is probably a simple outlier. A bad night against a very good offense. It happens.

There should be, though, some pause about adopting that opinion as gospel.

It’s not just that Iowa shot the cover off the ball and put up big numbers, it’s that they did it by creating really good shots. This wasn’t the case of a team getting hot and making impossible shots.

Iowa solved the Iowa State defense, getting open jumpers and straight driving lanes to the bucket.

"We gave them a lot of good looks, a lot of wide open looks that they were able to knock down," Lipsey said. "They had great looks. We gave them too good of looks that they weren’t going to miss."

That’s what Otzelberger is going to be fixated on as he watches film on the ride back to Ames. It’ll certainly be the focus the next time the team gets on the court at the Sukup Basketball Complex.

"We’ve got to be who we can be, and that’s going to be a physical, tough defensive team," Otzelberger said. "That’s not who we were out there tonight.

"Part of it is us not pressuring the ball. The ball shouldn’t be able to move as free as it did tonight. We were late to closeouts. We were late to rotations. Just felt like across the board we were on our heels, and that’s not going to be a good formula for us moving forward."

That 'formula' seemed to be what irked Otzelberger the most in his postgame comments. Iowa State knows the identity it has to own in order to be good, and it did not live up to that Thursday.

"We’ve got to be who we can be," Otzelberger said. "We’ve got to get locked in on that. We can’t take for granted our defensive habits, our rebounding habits, physical offense."

Given the Iowa State offense is going to have its limitations, maxing out the defense is an absolute, no-negotiating, must-have for the Cyclones if they’re going to be successful this season.

Whether Iowa is uniquely constructed to cause Iowa State defensive issues, if the Cyclones just had a bad night or if Iowa State has some structural issues, it needs to be immediately addressed. The Cyclones’ season hinges on getting every last ounce out of its defense.

That offense

It was clear coming into the season Iowa State’s offense was likely to suffer many of the same deficiencies that beleaguered last year’s squad, which ranked 171st nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.

The performance against the Hawkeyes, though, should raise some concerns that this group could be in an even bigger hole.

While Iowa State had Izaiah Brockington, a top-notch collegiate bucket-getter, a year ago, this group doesn’t have a clear go-to guy.

Jaren Holmes is their leading scorer, but he hasn’t consistently shown he can carry a team on his back offensively. And if he’s not the guy, who is? Gabe Kalscheur’s struggles and his inconsistencies are well-documented, and there really doesn’t seem to be any other candidates on the roster with the playmaking or shot-making needed to fill that role.

The offense has a real ceiling on it given the roster, and that’s just a reality this team will have to live with throughout the season.

The task has to be to find the tweaks to wring just a little more efficiency or consistency from an offense that is probably going to struggle to find much of either without a go-to scorer or real outside shooting threats.

On the road

Playing in its first true road game of the season, Iowa State looked like the hostile environment got the better of them.

While falling behind 15-0, the Cyclones looked rattled with an unsure offense and an unusually passive defense.

"First time on the road for our group, and it seemed like it got to us," Otzelberger said. "We didn’t set the tone with our defensive physicality and intensity that we usually do.

"We’ve got to maintain mental toughness when we’re on the road. We’ve got a lot of road games ahead of us, so we’ve got to make sure we stay in that moment and focus on the job we need to do and not get caught up in the environment. I think today that’s what really got us.

"Not only did we not do what we needed to do and do that job early on each possession, then the environment had an effect on us. We’ve got to do a better job staying locked into the moment."

The trip to Iowa City was the Cyclones' lone road game until Big 12 competition rolls around, and it is an especially difficult league to navigate away from home. Iowa State went 3-6 in Big 12 road games a year ago.

After opening the league season at home against Baylor, Iowa State has three of its next four contests away from Hilton Coliseum in what will likely be a crucial stretch of games.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Key Iowa guard late addition to injury report for B1G opener vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is already shorthanded without Kris Murray for Sunday’s B1G opener against Wisconsin. Just before tip-off, another Hawkeye was added to the injury report. After announcing the starting lineups, Iowa announced that guard Ahron Ulis will be questionable for Sunday’s game. Ulis’ ailment was listed as a hip contusion per the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination

A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawkettes rout Ames, set school record for most points in five-player game

Coming off a pair of tough losses, the Ankeny girls’ basketball team needed a little bit of a break. The Hawkettes’ schedule provided one on Friday. Tenth-ranked Ankeny made 11 3-point goals and rolled to a 96-37 victory at Ames in a non-conference game. The Hawkettes set a school record for the most points in a five-player game, breaking the previous mark of 88 points.
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
spartanshield.org

Hate sustained by popular college athletes in Social Media

Throughout any given season, college athletes endure an immense amount of pressure. Coaches, players and parents all influence the stress of an athlete. However one not usually considered is the pressure presented by fans. An influx of users on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram has significantly increased targeting of...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools

We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times, except for one area — education. Parents got an unprecedented opportunity for an up-close view into the education their children were being provided. Awareness brought about an increased demand from parents for more educational options for their […] The post Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip

Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAUKEE, IA
pelladium.com

Pella Students on Staff at New Chick-fil-A Location

On December 1, Pella’s very own Chick-fil-A location opened to the public. With the drive thru line stretching all the way onto HWY G-28, it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A received a hearty Pella welcome. Not only did dozens of PHS students flock to the new restaurant, but several were working for the chain on opening day. Alongside a number of visiting trainers, they learned the ropes just in time for the crowds to arrive.
PELLA, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy