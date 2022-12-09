Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A student from St. John Fisher University remains missing; Prayer held for him in hometown
Kenny's last known whereabouts was in the City of Montélimar in France on December 3.
Family of missing St. John Fisher student in France speaks
It was on November 27th that 21-year-old Ken Jr. left his French host family's home and boarded a train for Valence, France.
13 WHAM
Remembering a key player in the Rochester labor movement
Rochester, N.Y. — On Sunday, a memorial was held for Bruce Popper - an important spearhead in the labor movement not only in Rochester, but also across New York state. Bruce died Nov. 23 at age 71 after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was a...
ubspectrum.com
From graphic design to death notices: Josh Sticht’s career path from illustration major to police deputy chief
“I’m sorry, but I have to inform you that your husband is dead,” Josh Sticht announced to the newlywed dental student on the other side of the threshold. It was 4 a.m. when Sticht delivered the heartbreaking news that her husband was never coming back. If someone told...
WHEC TV-10
Church leader speaks about redlining report at Central Church of Christ event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Central Church of Christ hosted the first part of its Black American Lecture Series on Saturday. Panelists covered racial equality in areas including education, employment and medical care. News10NBC has been reporting on redlining in Rochester following a state report which found it still affects a significant number of people of color our community.
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
Mortimer named inaugural Golisano Institute president
Ian Mortimer has been chosen as the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship’s inaugural president. Mortimer, who most recently was vice president of enrollment management and associate provost at Rochester Institute of Technology, has shepherded and shaped several key initiatives over his career. “Ian possesses the qualifications and expertise...
13 WHAM
Missing St. John Fisher student's father: 'We're scratching our heads'
Rochester, N.Y. — The search continues for a St. John Fisher University student reported missing in France. Kenneth DeLand Jr., 22, was supposed to return home later this week from a semester spent studying abroad. Instead, his family are desperately calling for someone to find him. DeLand's family members...
wdkx.com
MIB Presents: School to Prison Pipeline Play
Rochester’s Mentors Inspiring Boys & Girls non-profit organization presents the School to Prison Pipeline stage play Saturday December 10th 7pm at East High School 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY. On Wednesday Jazzy T was joined in studio by MIB Associate Director Tanisha Allen and student performers Sienna and...
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that Father F. Patrick Melfi has been placed on administrative leave.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Lion Mike Schaffer ready for Brockport Holiday Light Parade
Brockport Lion Mike Schaffer, ready in costume for the start of the Brockport Holiday Light Parade on December 4.
13 WHAM
Dick's House of Sport hosts fundraiser to benefit Hockey Buddies
Victor, N.Y. — Hitting the ice for a good cause in Ontario County. On Friday, the Dick's House of Sport in Victor hosted a fundraising tournament dedicated to 'Hockey Buddies'- a local nonprofit that supports youth participation in hockey. "It's a great organization, they really help break down the...
gvhealthnews.com
Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
WHEC TV-10
Education nonprofit ROC the Future gets new executive director
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local non-profit ROC the Future has a new executive director. Brian Lewis is the new leader of the organization that seeks to improve academic achievement in schools, literacy, and graduation rates. He replaces Jackie Campbell, who retired as executive director after serving in that role since...
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
Local org helps college-bound teens, families file FAFSA
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help families better understand financial aid availability, and how to sign up, the Rochester College Access Network held a free Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) filing event Saturday. The event provided hands-on support for high school students who will continue their education in college, who needed to fill out […]
Rochester community call for expansion of child, earned income tax credits
According to The Children's Agenda, 90% of Monroe County parents support providing tax credits to families with young children.
13 WHAM
RPO and Strong Museum team up for Winter Celebration event
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Strong National Museum of Play teamed up for the first time to present Let’s Play: A Winter Celebration on Saturday. The event invited families to listen to musical performances throughout the museum featuring RPO musicians and student groups, an...
13 WHAM
Holly Trolley Rides return to NY Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause to their museum on Sunday. Children were able to pose with them for photos and join them on the museum's trolley ride. All attendees were able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary cookies, hot...
Comments / 0