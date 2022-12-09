Read full article on original website
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
WGME
10 semifinalists named for annual Fitzpatrick Award
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 10 semifinalists have been announced for the annual Fitzpatrick Award, which goes to the states top senior high school football player. Congratulations to Lewiston High School's Eli Bigelow, Finn Caxton-Smith of Falmouth, Kennedy Charles of Portland, Shea Farrell from Mount Ararat, Isaac Hainer of Mattanawcook, Parker Higgins of Lawrence, South Portland's Jaelen Jackson, Nick Laughlin of Cape Elizabeth, Cony's Dominick Napolitano and Eli Soehren from Oxford Hills.
An Incredible Cafe in Westbrook, Maine, Welcomes You With a Library as Soon as You Walk Through the Door
I have always loved posting up at a coffee shop, sipping on a little cappuccino, and getting work done. There are a plethora of cafes scattered around Portland perfect for a day spent like that but it can be hard to score a seat in the small, crowded shops. Most...
WGME
'He lit up a room:' Friends, community mourn loss of MMA students killed in crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – Tragedy has rocked Maine Maritime Academy, as friends mourn the deaths of four MMA students. Two students killed in the crash were from Maine. "These young men were your classmates,” Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry Paul said. "They were your friends.”. Students and faculty at...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
WGME
Midcoast police are offering sand to seniors to avoid falls this winter
LISBON (WGME) - With snow and ice closing in, Police Departments in the Midcoast are offering to deliver free buckets of sand to senior citizens to prevent falling injuries this season. The sand for seniors program was founded by Triad, a Midcoast volunteering organization who's goal is to make life...
Take A Trip To Central Maine & Check Out This Winter Wonderland
While there seems to be no shortage of amazing spots to check out holiday light shows across the state this year, there's one in the Central Maine area you may not have heard of yet, but you'll definitely want to visit soon. Winter Wonderland at Augusta West, according to their...
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
989wclz.com
Half Price Friday: $25 for $50 at Elsmere BBQ
Half Price! Pick up a $50 Gift Card at Elsmere BBQ for $25!. A limited number will be available from the Half Price Online Store on Friday 12/16 beginning at 9:00 AM. Hurry as they will sell out fast!. No gas touches our meat, guaranteed. We use only the highest...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
WGME
Scarborough exit on I-95 to be closed Wednesday night for bridge repairs
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The Scarborough exit on I-95 will be closed late Wednesday night. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the southbound on and off ramps at Exit 42 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Crews will be doing bridge joint repairs. They ramps are expected to reopen Thursday...
WGME
Water now safe to drink for Turner seniors after weeks of high uranium levels
PORTLAND (WGME) – The water is now safe to drink at an apartment complex for seniors in Turner. As CBS13 reported last week, dozens of seniors at the Turner Square apartments were not allowed to drink their tap water for weeks, because it was contaminated with elevated levels of uranium, which is naturally occurring there but is supposed to be contained by a special filtration system.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
