Yarmouth, ME

WGME

10 semifinalists named for annual Fitzpatrick Award

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 10 semifinalists have been announced for the annual Fitzpatrick Award, which goes to the states top senior high school football player. Congratulations to Lewiston High School's Eli Bigelow, Finn Caxton-Smith of Falmouth, Kennedy Charles of Portland, Shea Farrell from Mount Ararat, Isaac Hainer of Mattanawcook, Parker Higgins of Lawrence, South Portland's Jaelen Jackson, Nick Laughlin of Cape Elizabeth, Cony's Dominick Napolitano and Eli Soehren from Oxford Hills.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
Big Country 96.9

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
mainebiz.biz

With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO

A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
989wclz.com

Half Price Friday: $25 for $50 at Elsmere BBQ

Half Price! Pick up a $50 Gift Card at Elsmere BBQ for $25!. A limited number will be available from the Half Price Online Store on Friday 12/16 beginning at 9:00 AM. Hurry as they will sell out fast!. No gas touches our meat, guaranteed. We use only the highest...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Water now safe to drink for Turner seniors after weeks of high uranium levels

PORTLAND (WGME) – The water is now safe to drink at an apartment complex for seniors in Turner. As CBS13 reported last week, dozens of seniors at the Turner Square apartments were not allowed to drink their tap water for weeks, because it was contaminated with elevated levels of uranium, which is naturally occurring there but is supposed to be contained by a special filtration system.
TURNER, ME

