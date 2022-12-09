ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Roundup: Oxnard man guilty in 2018 murder, Highway 23 victim named, more

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering his brother-in-law during a dispute in 2018, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathon Fuentes, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court regarding the death of Ryan Switzer, 33, of Oxnard. He also admitted to the special allegation that he personally used a gun in the crime.

The fatal shooting occurred the night of March 14, 2018, at a residence in the 300 block of Deodar Avenue. Fuentes was living at the residence with his sister and her husband when he shot Switzer during a dispute, killing him.

Fuentes is due to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23 in courtroom 48. He is expected to be sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison, according to the DA's office.

Highway 23 crash victim identified

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim in Sunday's fatal crash along Highway 23 as Mark Grisez, 61, of Thousand Oaks.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the southbound 23, south of the Janss Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

Grisez was driving a 2021 Subaru SUV when, for reasons under investigation, his vehicle veered into the dirt center median and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle fell off a drop-off point onto a bike path running along Paige Lane below the highway, flipping again before coming to rest on its wheels. Grisez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information for investigators can contact the Moorpark-area CHP office at 805-553-0800.

Alleged "bank jugging" suspects charged with robbery

Three members of a suspected International Theft Group were arrested Tuesday in connection with a cash theft in Thousand Oaks in September, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. They were subsequently charged by prosecutors.

The theft occurred on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Giant Oak Avenue in Newbury Park.

The victims, a couple, had just withdrawn $10,000 in cash from a Wells Fargo branch, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. They were parked in the area when at least three suspects allegedly worked together to distract the female victim. During the coordinated effort, the cash was stolen from her vehicle.

Detectives recognized the incident as consistent with activities of organized groups known as South American or international theft groups.

The ploy, sometimes called “bank jugging,” involves multiple suspects staking out potential victims in bank parking lots and following them to their next destination to rob them, prosecutors said. Participants typically find an opportune moment or initiate a distraction to steal the cash.

Sheriff’s authorities identified three suspects believed to be connected to the crime. The suspects were two Los Angeles men, age 31 and 32, and a 45-year-old Anaheim man. Two were Colombian nationals and the third was from Mexico, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives found the three men parked in the lot of a Wells Fargo bank in El Monte, authorities said. All three were arrested.

On Friday, the three were charged by the DA's office with robbery. All three pleaded not guilty in Ventura County Superior Court.

The next court hearing is on Dec. 19. The three remained in jail custody in lieu with bail for each set at $200,000.

Stabbing incident under investigation in T.O.

Authorities in Thousand Oaks responded to a reported stabbing Thursday night on East Avenida de los Arboles, near the cross with Avenida de las Plantas.

Initial reports indicated a man had been stabbed at a liquor store around 6:30 p.m.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and county firefighters responded. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The assailant was said to still be at large as of 8:20 p.m., said Sgt. Peter Frank.

Reports from the scene indicated he may have left the scene in a black pickup truck.

The incident was still under active investigation as of 8:20 p.m., Frank said, with details in flux. The victim was believed to have suffered lacerations that were not life threatening.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com , and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Oxnard man guilty in 2018 murder, Highway 23 victim named, more

Comments / 1

Related
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

Two Major Injury Crashes In Ventura County Sunday

There were two bad accidents yesterday in Ventura County. One was shortly before 2 PM on the southbound 101 through the construction zone coming down the coast between Carpinteria and Ventura. A 46-year-old Carpinteria woman was driving a Chevy Tahoe when it went out of control and rolled over. She...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill

Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Carson

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Carson early Sunday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 21300 block of Alameda Street.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information readily available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes

Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy