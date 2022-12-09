ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX23 Investigates: On-again, off-again lane closure due to construction at busy Tulsa intersection

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kp7GT_0jcZCEkR00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa drivers are annoyed about an on-again, off-again lane closure on Sheridan. Drivers said it’s been going on for a lime time, and they don’t see any road work being done. FOX23′s Investigative Reporter Janna Clark went to 46th and Sheridan to check it out.

On days like Thursday, Sheridan is down to one lane, and drivers told Janna that some days the road is closed, but other days the road is open. They said this has gone on for months. When the lane is closed, they said it really messes up their commute.

A local driver, Diana Foster, told Janna that she hasn’t been back to that area since the road moved back to one lane.

“It was open, but yesterday. As of yesterday, it closed back up,” Diana said. “I haven’t even went that way. Because I don’t want to get caught in traffic.”

Sometimes when the road is closed, Diana said she has seen workers nearby. But sometimes, the road will be closed and no workers will be around. She said this has been going on for months.

“It’s on and off. And it’s pretty inconsistent,” she explained. “It’s been going on quite a while, probably summertime. Maybe before.”

She called the area a hassle for drivers and told Clark the delays are especially difficult during rush hour.

“It’s really bad during rush hour mornings and evenings,” she said. “Especially in the mornings.”

She continued, “I live right in this neighborhood [behind the intersection], and I came out yesterday. The line was all the way back to this light. So I went back through my neighborhood to try to reroute.”

Diana said she doesn’t know what the construction is for or why it’s taken so long. Janna told her she’d try to find out.

But finding out what’s been going on in this area for months ended up being way harder than Janna originally thought.

Janna recalled she didn’t see any construction being done on the road itself. She started with the City of Tulsa, and they told her the work isn’t being done by them.

The City of Tulsa wrote in an email, “A PSO contractor [is] working on their electrical poles.”

So Janna reached out to PSO.

The company told Clark they haven’t been the ones doing the work in that area. They confirmed they only are working down the road, near 41st and Sheridan.

Next, Janna reached out to ONG, and they told her they would look into it and reach back out.

On the City of Tulsa’s website, Janna found an alert that said some utilities were being moved at 46th and Sheridan, This work reportedly started Oct. 31, 2022.

“It makes me frustrated because you can get in and out of traffic,” Diana said. “You know, especially coming out of these neighborhoods. You just can’t get out.”

This is a developing story. As soon as Janna gets answers about the construction, she will update with details.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex near 81st and Riverside. TPD said they responded to a call that came in around 5 p.m. after a woman shot a man in his upper left chest area. According to officers,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Firefighters transport water almost a mile to reach Turley house

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) were faced with a challenge while responding to a Turley house fire Monday. Firefighters say the front room of the home, near Highway 75 and 76th Street North, was fully engulfed. TFD searched the home, giving the all clear that everyone...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot

A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled

TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD arrests woman, search for two others following police chase

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/12/22: Piper Barrett has been arrested following this morning’s police chase. Officers continue to search for two other people in connection to the crime. Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
109K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy