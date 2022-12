The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 0-1) lost to the WIsconsin Badgers (8-2, 2-0) in the highest scoring football game between these two tonight, 78-75. The previous high was a 45-28 Iowa win in 1975. Patrick McCaffery led the game with 24 points, 19 in second half and overtime, to go along...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO