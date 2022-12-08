Read full article on original website
Scammers trying to trick Ga. business owners with fake registration notices
ATLANTA — Letters once again are being sent to businesses all across Georgia warning that their registrations are expiring and they need to mail a check to renew. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office calls it a rip off. “It looks absolutely real and it fooled me almost,”...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats press state agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard. Getty Images. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
AJC Investigation: Georgia failed to report jail deaths to feds
Questions by an Atlanta newspaper about jail deaths omitted from a required quarterly report led to discovery that more than 100 such deaths were left out of Georgia reports to the U.S. Justice Department. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discovered the initial errors while reporting on the record numbers of deaths in some of Georgia’s largest jails.
Is Georgia headed for a recession? Here’s what economists predict
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board...
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
allongeorgia.com
Ga Dept of Education Identifies Schools for CSI and TSI Support, 57 Schools Make Improvements to Exit Support Status
The Georgia Department of Education today released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA),...
accesswdun.com
Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free
The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
wfxg.com
Political leaders call on voters "one more time"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
wabe.org
Thousands of Georgians cast blank ballots in Senate race
Thousands of Georgia voters made an effort to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff and then decided to leave the only race on the ballot blank. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says 2,694 blank ballots were cast. That includes Georgians using voting machines and paper absentee ballots. The...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's 'blank ballot' voters | Who are they? And why did they do it?
Of the more than 3.5 million votes cast in the runoff, 2,694 people picked neither man. Why?
WRDW-TV
Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
WMAZ
Flu cases in Georgia breaking records not seen in more than a decade, CDC director says
ATLANTA — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is urging people to get vaccinated as influenza deaths and illnesses climb across the country. This comes as health providers battle COVID and RSV cases amidst what has been dubbed the "triple-demic." “It’s obviously very concerning so cases of influenza are still not...
‘It’s all gang-related:’ Sheriffs from rural Georgia counties say more kids are joining gangs
MADISON, Ga. — Since the shooting near Atlantic Station that claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News has dug deep into the juvenile crime problem in metro Atlanta. Now, we’re looking closely at the issue elsewhere in Georgia. Channel 2′s investigative...
WMAZ
'Unbelievable' Georgia high school football touchdown call could lead to replay use
ATLANTA — A widely-panned touchdown call that helped decide a Georgia state championship high school football game last weekend could lead to the use of replay in the state. One of Georgia's top high school sports officials told 11Alive that "we owe it" to schools to explore using replay after the call, which was described as "unbelievable" in some of the more generous language used to comment on it.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
