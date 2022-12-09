Read full article on original website
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning. “I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a...
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
West Virginia begins road trip at Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a three-game homestand, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set for a three-game road trip beginning on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Mountaineers travel to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State. Tipoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 4...
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex
MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
Rain activity will increase later in the week
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler air across the Ohio Valley as we begin the new week. We started off today with temperatures in the mid-30s under overcast skies and that was the trend even through the afternoon and evening. We did not see much in terms of warmth, as daytime highs were in the upper 30s. Cold air moved into the region as our winds had a northerly component to them. At times, there was a wind chill across the valley as winds blew from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will partially decrease as broad high pressure moves overhead. We will filter in more sunshine as we head into the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph. Stay bundled up as you step out the door tomorrow.
Holiday Happenings in the Ohio Valley
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Christmas is less than two weeks away now — and it’s hard to keep up with all of the parades, lights and charitable events before Christmas itself. That’s why we’re letting you know about some holiday happenings you can make plans for this coming weekend.
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
6th Annual Operation Toy Lift goes “above and beyond” to elevate Christmas spirits
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The 6th Annual Operation Toy Lift works from the ground up at the Ohio Valley Mall to elevate the spirits of everyone in the holiday season. ”The fact that we get bigger and bigger every year is a motivating factor in itself because we’re able to help more and more children.”
Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
Update: Male driver found by Martins Ferry Police in “hit-skip” with an officer
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — * UPDATE: Male has been located. Martins Ferry Police Department would like to thank everyone for their quick responses leading to the location of this male. *. ———————————————————————————————————-...
