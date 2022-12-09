ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence

The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

City staff help to make the holiday season special for grandparents in Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers are working hard to make sure some grandparents in Dallas have a special holiday season. The Community Court office in South Dallas has also become a toy and gift collection location for the Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event. “We have 50 families we have already pre-screened,” said Dianne...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education

Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Washington

Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas

An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
FORT WORTH, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl

A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Texas man was indicted on federal charges in a Louisiana court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, facing a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.
DALLAS, TX
