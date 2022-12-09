Read full article on original website
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Pluckers providing lunches on Christmas Eve for North Texas youth organizations
DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based wing spot Pluckers Wing Bar is giving back to Texas’ youth this holiday season. The wing bar is going to work with Texas schools, clubs and other youth organizations to give out free lunches on Christmas Eve and donate gifts to families; two of them being in North Texas.
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence
The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
WFAA
City staff help to make the holiday season special for grandparents in Dallas
DALLAS — Organizers are working hard to make sure some grandparents in Dallas have a special holiday season. The Community Court office in South Dallas has also become a toy and gift collection location for the Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event. “We have 50 families we have already pre-screened,” said Dianne...
Dallas Observer
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
While one recent report suggests that the City of Dallas is putting too much of its money into arresting, prosecuting and jailing its citizens, and not enough on providing what it calls Systems of Community Care, a different, new report says that Dallas is doing well in another area of need.
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Medical Emergency, Firefighter Responds to Help Midlothian Family Spread Christmas Cheer
For their first Christmas season in Texas, decking the halls was essential for Rafael Martinez. Saturday, the California transplant scaled the second story of his Midlothian home. "I started putting up one by one the individual lights,” said Martinez. He’d placed just six when he realized something wasn’t right....
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
WFAA
There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
WFAA
Study: What North Texas cities plan to spend the most on holiday gifts?
Flower Mound, TX was the third city in the U.S. with the biggest holiday budget. Most cities in the Top 10 on WalletHub's list are in California.
TikTok video helping delivery drivers rebuild customer trust after the murder of Athena Strand
DALLAS — The murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County spread grief, anger, and disbelief across Texas and across the country. And the horrendous crime also created additional unintended victims: other delivery drivers who say they are being verbally attacked and feared on their daily delivery routes. "We've...
NBC Washington
Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas
An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
ktalnews.com
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl
A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Texas man was indicted on federal charges in a Louisiana court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, facing a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.
WFAA
