ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

These Small Montana Towns are the Absolute Coziest in Our State

What is your definition of cozy? To me, if something is cozy, it's not only comfortable but also relaxing and familiar. I'm always excited when I experience something I find cozy, and I really enjoy experiencing cozy things with other people who are also feeling relaxed. Montana has two small towns that have been ranked as some of the coziest small towns in the country on MyDatingAdviser.com. What are they?
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park

True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Is it Legal to Have Neon Lights on Cars in Montana?

The other night I was leaving Metra Park and noticed something out of the corner of my eye. A Toyota Corolla had light up rims on one wheel of their car... Just one. It was enough for me to take my eye off the road, and stare at it. And that’s why it’s dangerous kids. It also looks real silly only having one wheel light up, especially on a Corolla. But that’s beside the point.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?

If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022

There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana, It’s Time to Get These Things Done

So many things were covered this morning it's hard to pick one that we need to emphasize a little more. Number one, it sure would have been nice to have metal detectors out at West High on Wednesday, that way 1,350 kids wouldn't have had to stay home because of a threat.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons

There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters

Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel

I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Senator Announces Big News for US Military Servicemembers

This is the news many of our troops and their families have been waiting for- an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting our US military personnel. Here's the BLUF, the bottom line up front: Congressional Republicans have secured an agreement forcing the Biden Administration to do away with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting our troops, and they've secured a pay raise for the troops as well.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy