DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents,...
Danville man faces confinement, battery charges after woman calls for help
DANVILLE, Ind. — A Danville man is facing confinement and domestic battery charges after a woman inside his home called police for help, according to court documents. Steven Russell McKinney was charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing stolen vehicle and drug charges after authorities pulled him over in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. Markeith Brown was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled Brown over at about...
Rising threat of shoplifting has Whitestown police adding retail beat
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police acknowledge the community’s geography may give would-be shoplifters ideas. Just of I-65 is a thick layer of ever-growing retail shopping centers. To a thief, it could be a series of targets right next to a getaway. That’s why police in Whitestown are spending...
Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and October.
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
FBI seeks help identifying man after Indianapolis bank robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen leaving an Indianapolis bank after a robbery. The FBI said the robbery happened on Nov. 16 at the Chase Bank located at 1313 W. 86th St. on the city’s north side.
Perry Township schools redistricting to impact around 2,300 students
INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township school board has approved a redistricting plan for the corporation that will affect over 2,000 students. The decision was made at a Monday night meeting where the board unanimously voted to redraw district boundaries. The redistricting is the school board’s reaction to serious bus...
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Brownsburg, the Brownsburg Police Department announced. Deamonta McIntyre, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, was preliminarily charged with murder, a level 1 felony, and armed robbery, a level 3 felony, after being arrested in Brownsburg on Friday.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 critically wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Pilot deploys parachute after losing control of plane in Hancock County
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — A pilot had to deploy his parachute after he lost control of his aircraft in November. The National Transporation Safety Board said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on November 25 near Mount Comfort, Indiana. The pilot reported that the preflight checks were normal, but shortly after takeoff, he started getting warnings.
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ shot at after leaving restaurant for post-show dinner
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular local comedian said he was targeted in a “shots fired” incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Ronald Sexton, better known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show,” was listed on an incident report from Dec. 11. Just before...
Mothers of murder victims celebrate Christmas together
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of shoes, more than 200 pairs, one for each life lost to violence in Indianapolis this year, lined the sidewalk of Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts on East 32nd Street where families of murder victims gathered to celebrate Christmas. In a room...
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
IMPD spreads Christmas cheer with 31st annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department helped spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families on Saturday morning during its annual “Breakfast with Santa.”. The event, now in its 31st run, served more than 500 families. Families from across the Indianapolis area came to the IMPD Southeast District...
