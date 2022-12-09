Read full article on original website
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday
The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
Wendell Lynch takes stock of Hopkinsville’s shift in supporting a Black mayor
Not quite three years ago, when Wendell Lynch recited the oath of office to become Hopkinsville’s interim mayor, a few hundred family members, friends and city officials were present for the ceremony at the Memorial Building. Lynch, who was city council’s unanimous choice for interim mayor after Carter Hendricks...
Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’
With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
Hopkinsville Stops For 37th Gander Memorial
On December 12, 1985, eight flight crew and 248 soldiers lifted off from Newfoundland’s Gander International Airfield, bound for the home of the 101st Airborne Division’s home in Fort Campbell. Returning from a peace-keeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula, their charter Arrow Air DC-8 plane crashed soon after...
William Lindsey, 84, of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 84 year old William Paul Lindsey of Cadiz will be Tuesday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS:. SONS:. Eddie Lindsey (Jennifer), Cadiz, KY;. Allen Lindsey, Princeton, KY;. SEVEN GRANDCHILDREN. 11...
Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax
Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
One Year Later, Pembroke ES Nearly 100% Repaired
One year after an EF3 tornado roared through southern Christian County and made its way to Bowling Green, a place of hope and learning finds itself almost back to the way things were. According to Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Pembroke Elementary School needs only a restoration coat on its...
Beverly Snowden, 68 of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 68-year-old Beverly Marie Snowden, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Lee, 64 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 64-year-old Mary Evelyn Lee, of Hopkinsville, will be private. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 13 from 4 to 7 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
Sherman “Dan” Brandon, 71, of Cerulean
Funeral services for 71-year-old Sherman "Dan" Daniel Brandon, of Cerulean, will be Saturday, December 17 at noon at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
Cardies Buckner, 90 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Cardies Laverner Buckner of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, December 15 at 11 am at the Moore's Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 at Adams and Sons Mortuary.
Joyce Thomure, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Joyce Thomure of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, December 14 at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at noon at Lamb Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown
Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
Wanda Lyons, 87, of Tellico Plains, Tennessee
Funeral services for 87-year-old Wanda Lyons, 87, of Tellico Plains, Tenn. and formerly of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, December 13 at 10 am at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 at Lamb Funeral...
Perry Hits for 41 as Lyon County Upends Christian County (w/PHOTOS)
You could forgive Juwan Howard if he left Jason White Gymnasium Saturday night alternately humming the Lyon County fight song and “Hail to the Victors.” With the University of Michigan head coach courtside, Lyon County’s Travis Perry hit for 41 points, and his Lyon County team held off a strong rally from Christian County in the second half to take an 85-72 win.
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
