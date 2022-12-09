ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
azdesertswarm.com

Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards

The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started

The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Associated Press poll

Arizona played in Fox’s first-ever primetime game from out west, and apparently the Associated Press voters were watching. The Wildcats (8-1) have moved up one s[pt in the latest AP poll, sitting at No. 9. It marks the third consecutive week they’re in the Top 10 and the 16th time under coach Tommy Lloyd.
TUCSON, AZ
KAKE TV

Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak

Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
WICHITA, KS
azdesertswarm.com

Spotlight back on for Arizona GymCat Zaza Brovedani after Achilles injury

After the Arizona GymCats performed their showcase on Saturday afternoon, a long line of fans gathered on the eastern concourse to get autographs. Almost 45 minutes after the event, the last group was at the table. One little girl finally got to the end of the athletes and found the one she was looking for, senior bars specialist Zaza Brovedani.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

No. 25 Arizona GymCats prepare for season with annual showcase

Recruiting is how you fix all that ails you. That’s the philosophy of Arizona gymnastics head coach John Court. After five years on the job (and a sixth as the interim head coach), Court feels like they have gotten enough recruits on board that they can begin competing on a national level.
TUCSON, AZ
rockmnation.com

How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE

