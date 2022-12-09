Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball tumbles in Associated Press Top 25, NET rankings after loss to Kansas
Their first loss of the season cost Arizona women’s basketball. A lot. The Wildcats tumbled eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and even further in the NET after losing big to Kansas last weekend. Arizona went from No. 12 to No. 20 in the AP poll this...
azdesertswarm.com
Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards
The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started
The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Associated Press poll
Arizona played in Fox’s first-ever primetime game from out west, and apparently the Associated Press voters were watching. The Wildcats (8-1) have moved up one s[pt in the latest AP poll, sitting at No. 9. It marks the third consecutive week they’re in the Top 10 and the 16th time under coach Tommy Lloyd.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Arizona rose to the occasion in its last game, against Indiana in Las Vegas, and it has another big one coming up Saturday when No. 6 Tennessee comes to town. But before the Wildcats get a chance to avenge last year’s first loss they must take care of another foe, one with far less name recognition.
KAKE TV
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
azdesertswarm.com
Spotlight back on for Arizona GymCat Zaza Brovedani after Achilles injury
After the Arizona GymCats performed their showcase on Saturday afternoon, a long line of fans gathered on the eastern concourse to get autographs. Almost 45 minutes after the event, the last group was at the table. One little girl finally got to the end of the athletes and found the one she was looking for, senior bars specialist Zaza Brovedani.
azdesertswarm.com
No. 25 Arizona GymCats prepare for season with annual showcase
Recruiting is how you fix all that ails you. That’s the philosophy of Arizona gymnastics head coach John Court. After five years on the job (and a sixth as the interim head coach), Court feels like they have gotten enough recruits on board that they can begin competing on a national level.
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Former Ironwood Ridge tennis captain Marissa Gendron now Texas Tech director of compliance
Ten years after her graduation from Ironwood Ridge in 2013, Marissa Gendron is already at her second college as an athletics administrator. Her recent promotion is a significant one that indicates she is one of the rising standouts in the compliance field. Last week, she went from being an associate...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA violations
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
Kenny Dillingham’s contract as ASU head coach starts at $3.9 million
The Arizona Board of Regents will vote Tuesday to approve the contract for new Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham, as well as an extension for Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch. A board book of the executive session posted to the ABOR website details the specifics...
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states
After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.
