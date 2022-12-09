ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Announces Front Office Accelerator Slated for League Meeting from December 13-14

As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater diversity across the NFL, the league announced plans to host a front-office accelerator from December 13-14 at the league meeting in Dallas. A continuation of the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator hosted at the league meeting in May, ownership representatives across all 32 clubs will reengage with 32 diverse general manager prospects, representing 28 clubs and the league office.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap Up

We didn't have the most competitive of games on Sky Sports NFL last night, but we did see the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers deliver clear messages during their emphatic victories. The Eagles ran out – quite literally – as comfortable 48-22 victors over an over-matched New York...
AFC, NFC coaching staffs announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Pro Football Hall of Famer, 12-time Pro Bowl player and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl player DeMarcus Ware, U.S. Women's National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch and Mexico Women's National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores will serve as defensive and offensive coordinators for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon, the NFL announced today.
2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was ruled out against the Steelers. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Smith (ankle) did not return against the Seahawks. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd dislocated his finger...
No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits

After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
Jets coach Robert Saleh following loss to Bills: 'We're going to see these guys again'

The New York Jets battled Sunday in Buffalo, giving themselves a chance to level the score late, but came up short in a 20-12 loss to the AFC-leading Bills. Gang Green had a chance to sweep the season series, but two fumbles stymied its bid on the road. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the loss that his club missed an opportunity for a win but he believes there will be a third round of the fight to come in January.
