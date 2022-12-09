Read full article on original website
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF game on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Lose to Patriots in Monday Night Battle
The Arizona Cardinals, despite carrying a lead into halftime, fell to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
NFL Announces Front Office Accelerator Slated for League Meeting from December 13-14
As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater diversity across the NFL, the league announced plans to host a front-office accelerator from December 13-14 at the league meeting in Dallas. A continuation of the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator hosted at the league meeting in May, ownership representatives across all 32 clubs will reengage with 32 diverse general manager prospects, representing 28 clubs and the league office.
The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The rebirth of a former No. 1 overall pick. -- Troubling signs for the Chiefs?. -- Whether ANOTHER former No. 1 overall pick can...
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions do not consider current starter Jared Goff to be bridge QB
Most of the NFL world considers Jared Goff to be a bridge for the Lions, a starter to help them get to the real franchise starting QB at some point in the future. That is, everyone except the Lions. Winner of four of its last five games, Detroit is one...
Neil Reynolds' Week 14 Wrap Up
We didn't have the most competitive of games on Sky Sports NFL last night, but we did see the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers deliver clear messages during their emphatic victories. The Eagles ran out – quite literally – as comfortable 48-22 victors over an over-matched New York...
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL panic meter: Are you serious, Raiders? Can Giants, Seahawks, Dolphins escape tailspin?
With just four Sundays left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the pressure's increasing across the league. And it's getting to some folks. As playoff and division races heat up, it's time to drill down on certain teams at risk of fading into the background. That's right: It's time to...
AFC, NFC coaching staffs announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Pro Football Hall of Famer, 12-time Pro Bowl player and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl player DeMarcus Ware, U.S. Women's National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch and Mexico Women's National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores will serve as defensive and offensive coordinators for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon, the NFL announced today.
2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was ruled out against the Steelers. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Smith (ankle) did not return against the Seahawks. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd dislocated his finger...
No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits
After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
Jets coach Robert Saleh following loss to Bills: 'We're going to see these guys again'
The New York Jets battled Sunday in Buffalo, giving themselves a chance to level the score late, but came up short in a 20-12 loss to the AFC-leading Bills. Gang Green had a chance to sweep the season series, but two fumbles stymied its bid on the road. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the loss that his club missed an opportunity for a win but he believes there will be a third round of the fight to come in January.
