The New York Jets battled Sunday in Buffalo, giving themselves a chance to level the score late, but came up short in a 20-12 loss to the AFC-leading Bills. Gang Green had a chance to sweep the season series, but two fumbles stymied its bid on the road. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the loss that his club missed an opportunity for a win but he believes there will be a third round of the fight to come in January.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO