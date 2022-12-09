Disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, officials said.Prosecutors in New York City announced last evening that Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorites on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradiction request and would consider it in accordance with Bahamian law.Fortune reported last week that US prosecutors were mulling fraud charges against Mr Bankman-Fried, and examining the financial transfers he made as FTX tipped into insolvency.It comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange and humbled its colourful 30-year-old founder, known as SBF. Read More FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before US House over bankrupt crypto exchangeFTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse’Tis the season for giving: What does the FTX collapse mean for ‘effective altruism’?

54 MINUTES AGO