ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 17

Ms BRENDANN
3d ago

Praise GOD from whom ALL BLESSINGS FLOW. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. HE IS TELLING YOU TOTRUST HIM CAUSE HE GOT SOMETHING BETTER. AMEN MS. BRENDANN

Reply(1)
5
Mama4paws
4d ago

Praying for all. God works miracle all the time and he worked another one. God Bless praying for all.🙏🙏

Reply
6
Related
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 23rd annual Survivors of Homicide Candlelight Vigil was held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Friday evening by honoring families affected by violence. “We light this candle to begin this service,” Spike Coleman, pastor of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, said. Remembering those lost to violence. “This event brings together survivors of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
RIDGELAND, SC
live5news.com

Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks. Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing

It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. Savannah City Council goes...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy