Read full article on original website
Ms BRENDANN
3d ago
Praise GOD from whom ALL BLESSINGS FLOW. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. HE IS TELLING YOU TOTRUST HIM CAUSE HE GOT SOMETHING BETTER. AMEN MS. BRENDANN
Reply(1)
5
Mama4paws
4d ago
Praying for all. God works miracle all the time and he worked another one. God Bless praying for all.🙏🙏
Reply
6
Related
live5news.com
West Ashley woman creates online community while suffering from long COVID
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carolyn Leckie contracted COVID-19 for the first time in May 2020. As the months went on after testing positive, she found herself in bed more and more. “I didn’t know at the time that it was progressively getting worse,” Leckie said. In September 2020,...
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
Colleton County woman accused of making bomb threat at South Carolina detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
live5news.com
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County, authorities said. The crash happened in the 1900 block of Bells Highway near I-95 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Colleton County...
WJCL
WATCH: Lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile – or some help getting in the holiday spirit – look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 23rd annual Survivors of Homicide Candlelight Vigil was held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Friday evening by honoring families affected by violence. “We light this candle to begin this service,” Spike Coleman, pastor of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, said. Remembering those lost to violence. “This event brings together survivors of […]
live5news.com
Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
counton2.com
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
live5news.com
Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
live5news.com
Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks. Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section...
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
live5news.com
Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing
It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. Savannah City Council goes...
Comments / 17