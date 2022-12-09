ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan House and Senate leaders say farewell to the legislature

Lighthearted stories uplifted an otherwise somber day in the Michigan Capitol as the leaders of the House and Senate prepare to exit the legislature at the end of the month. With a new legislative term beginning in January, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, House Speaker Jason Wentworth and House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski said goodbye to their roles during session Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Michigan is one of 3 remaining states with low flu activity

Influenza rates are taking off throughout the country and while Michigan is one of the few outliers, that could change in the near future. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only three states -- including Michigan -- had low activity levels of influenza-like illness for the week ending Dec. 3. The other two states were Alaska and New Hampshire, according to data published Friday, Dec. 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
Natural gas costs forecasted to skyrocket this winter

More than three-quarters of Michiganders stay warm in their homes through winter with natural gas, and that is going to hit their household budgets hard in coming months. Energy industry experts point to significantly growing demand for natural gas and unstable market conditions because of geopolitical conflicts as the dual problem. The outfall is a spike in cost for residential natural gas projected at 29% through this winter, largely because of jumps in commodity prices.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
