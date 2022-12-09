Read full article on original website
‘Bad faith’ recount; Shirkey’s conspiracies: The Week in Michigan Politics
🙂 Happy Sunday! ❄️ If you don’t see snowflakes outside, don’t fret: The long-term forecast is dreaming of a white Christmas. MLive’s political team, however, is still dreaming of a long-term breather after that historic election a month ago. Here’s what you need to...
Michigan rail workers to rally after lawmakers forced labor deal
ROYAL OAK, MI – A national rail strike was avoided earlier this month. But rail workers are still pushing for better working conditions after federal lawmakers approved a labor contract between companies and unions. In Michigan, a union will gather Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Royal Oak to support a...
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
Michigan Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice served Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office a subpoena Wednesday in an investigation regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss. “I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena...
Michigan among three states building EV battery plants with $2.5B federal loan
The Biden administration’s investment into electric vehicles has a new $2.5 billion price tag — and Michigan is getting a slice of it. Three states were chosen to build battery cell production facilities in partnership with Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.
Michigan House and Senate leaders say farewell to the legislature
Lighthearted stories uplifted an otherwise somber day in the Michigan Capitol as the leaders of the House and Senate prepare to exit the legislature at the end of the month. With a new legislative term beginning in January, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, House Speaker Jason Wentworth and House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski said goodbye to their roles during session Wednesday.
Michigan has one of the largest gender pay gaps in the U.S.
The median annual earnings for Michigan men is $13,379 higher than the median for Michigan women in 2021 among full-time, year-round workers age 16 and older. That’s the eighth-highest gender pay gap in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Ryan Kelley’s trial on Capitol insurrection charges delayed again
A federal judge has given former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley until Feb. 15 to either reach a plea agreement or begin standing trial for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His lawyer Gary Springstead asked Judge Christopher Cooper to move back Kelley’s trial,...
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Whitmer, legislature tax cut talks falter, fumbling $200M economic development deal
A 15-hour day in the Michigan legislature ended with lawmakers having little to show for it after talks between they and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dissolved at some point over a possible tax cut in return for further economic development funding. Altogether, the potential bill would have totaled close to $500...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Michigan is one of 3 remaining states with low flu activity
Influenza rates are taking off throughout the country and while Michigan is one of the few outliers, that could change in the near future. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only three states -- including Michigan -- had low activity levels of influenza-like illness for the week ending Dec. 3. The other two states were Alaska and New Hampshire, according to data published Friday, Dec. 9.
Michigan hospitals want help overcoming ‘funding crisis’ amid staff shortages
Michigan is facing a funding crisis that could put communities at risk of losing access to high-quality and timely healthcare, according to a group of health officials asking for state and federal assistance. The state has lost as many as 1,700 staffed hospital beds since 2020 due to a lack...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Divorces in Michigan at lowest rate since 1963, marriages at lowest rate ever
Marriages and divorces predictably shrunk in Michigan 2020 – as both were more challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While marriages rebounded in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels, divorces have not. Both still hovered around historic lows in 2021, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
5 suspects accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ordered to trial
A judge has ordered five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stand trial on charges of providing material support for an act of terrorism. The order was issued Wednesday, Dec. 7, by 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka. The defendants in the case who will...
Natural gas costs forecasted to skyrocket this winter
More than three-quarters of Michiganders stay warm in their homes through winter with natural gas, and that is going to hit their household budgets hard in coming months. Energy industry experts point to significantly growing demand for natural gas and unstable market conditions because of geopolitical conflicts as the dual problem. The outfall is a spike in cost for residential natural gas projected at 29% through this winter, largely because of jumps in commodity prices.
