Influenza rates are taking off throughout the country and while Michigan is one of the few outliers, that could change in the near future. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only three states -- including Michigan -- had low activity levels of influenza-like illness for the week ending Dec. 3. The other two states were Alaska and New Hampshire, according to data published Friday, Dec. 9.

