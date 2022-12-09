Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Red Wings squander solid effort, fall in OT to Stars in finale of trip
The Red Wings won the road trip but didn't win Saturday's game. They actually lost it in heartbreaking fashion, as Dallas defenseman Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds left in overtime, giving the Stars a 3-2 victory. The overtime had been fairly quiet on both ends, until the deciding goal....
Detroit News
Red Wings bounce back from ugly loss with 'excellent response' to cap road trip
Detroit — This was a difficult road trip the Red Wings just completed, and they came out of it in decent shape. They've been bumped out of the playoff bracket, but that's more about uneven games played right now between teams. But at this point, a team wants to hang around and maintain positioning, and the Wings are doing that.
Detroit News
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?
Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
Detroit News
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see
Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
Timme scores 26 as Gonzaga beats Northern Illinois 88-67
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois 88-67 on Monday night, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games. Ben Gregg had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line. Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight between 1987-92 before its streak was halted by UCLA. Gonzaga’s next home game is Dec. 20 against Montana.
Detroit News
Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase
Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Greg Rousseau and the Buffalo Bills didn’t want to let down Von Miller. On Sunday, they collectively filled the absence of their star pass rusher by not letting up on Mike White and the New York Jets. With Josh Allen and the Bills offense...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff turns in Pro Bowl effort in victory
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff's day didn't start out great, with the Lions going three-and-out to open the contest, and the quarterback firing behind his intended target, DJ Chark, on a fourth down the next series. But Goff settled down and performed at a Pro Bowl level the rest of the way, leading the Lions to a victory.
Detroit News
For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'
Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings
Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
Detroit News
Lions first-half observations: Deep ball has Lions up 14-7
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions quarterback has twice taken a shot for Lions touchdowns so far today, first a 41-yarder to Jameson Williams — the first catch of the Alabama rookie’s career — and then in the second quarter to DJ Chark.
Detroit News
Lions will be without starting nickelback against Vikings; Romeo Okwara to debut
Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without starting nickelback Will Harris for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Listed as questionable with a hip injury suffered mid-week, Harris was among Detroit's inactives for the game. That decision had been foreshadowed by Detroit's Saturday transactions, which included the temporarily...
