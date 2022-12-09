Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO