Pecatonica rallies to beat No. 5 ranked boys basketball team in the state

SCALES MOUND — Sophomore guard Cooper Hoffman scored 21 points to lead four Pecatonica players in double figures Thursday in an 81-76 victory at No. 5 state-ranked Scales Mound.

“Coming in here and knocking them off feels amazing,” Hoffman said.

The first half featured 11 lead changes with Scales Mound ahead 35-34 at the break and both teams shooting 50 percent from the floor. Scales Mound (7-1) had won six games by more than 20 points and led 44-39 before going scoreless for five minutes in the third quarter. Pecatonica forced three turnovers and 0-for-7 shooting in that stretch to go on a 14-0 run and led by as much as 60-48.

“We all came together and started talking more,” Hoffman said. “We just figured them out and played together.”

Korbin Gann added 16 points, Brody Black 12 and Briaun Green 11 for Pec (3-0). Pecatonica (a school-record 27-8 last year) played most of the game without Jaxon Diedrich, who banged his head hard diving into the bleachers to save a loose ball less than two minutes into the game.

Thomas Hereau and Charlie Wiegel had 20 points each for Scales Mound, which made four 3-pointers in the last 80 seconds to get as close as 79-76 with six seconds left.

