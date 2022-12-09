ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica rallies to beat No. 5 ranked boys basketball team in the state

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFQao_0jcZAvKk00

SCALES MOUND — Sophomore guard Cooper Hoffman scored 21 points to lead four Pecatonica players in double figures Thursday in an 81-76 victory at No. 5 state-ranked Scales Mound.

“Coming in here and knocking them off feels amazing,” Hoffman said.

The first half featured 11 lead changes with Scales Mound ahead 35-34 at the break and both teams shooting 50 percent from the floor. Scales Mound (7-1) had won six games by more than 20 points and led 44-39 before going scoreless for five minutes in the third quarter. Pecatonica forced three turnovers and 0-for-7 shooting in that stretch to go on a 14-0 run and led by as much as 60-48.

“We all came together and started talking more,” Hoffman said. “We just figured them out and played together.”

Korbin Gann added 16 points, Brody Black 12 and Briaun Green 11 for Pec (3-0). Pecatonica (a school-record 27-8 last year) played most of the game without Jaxon Diedrich, who banged his head hard diving into the bleachers to save a loose ball less than two minutes into the game.

Thomas Hereau and Charlie Wiegel had 20 points each for Scales Mound, which made four 3-pointers in the last 80 seconds to get as close as 79-76 with six seconds left.

Contact: mtrowbridge@rrstar.com, @matttrowbridge or 815-987-1383.Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and Iowa City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Key Iowa guard late addition to injury report for B1G opener vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is already shorthanded without Kris Murray for Sunday’s B1G opener against Wisconsin. Just before tip-off, another Hawkeye was added to the injury report. After announcing the starting lineups, Iowa announced that guard Ahron Ulis will be questionable for Sunday’s game. Ulis’ ailment was listed as a hip contusion per the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two steals in the final 30 seconds led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to its second overtime victory of the season. The Badgers were up by one point when Chucky Hepburn noticed Patrick McCaffery was dribbling the ball a little too far from his body, Hepburn said. The lack of ball protection allowed Hepburn to steal the ball with 27 seconds to go, get fouled and ice a pair of free throws to give UW a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: Badgers Experienced Offensive Lineman Makes Transfer Portal Decision

The Wisconsin Badgers will have a new offensive look for 2023. The Badgers lost their 2022 starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, to the transfer portal last week. New head coach Luke Fickell recently brought in one of the top offensive coordinators in the country, Phil Longo. The move appeared to pacify some members of the Badgers’ offense who hit the portal but chose to remain in Madison. One offensive lineman recently delivered more transfer portal football news to the Badgers. According to Jesse Temple with The Athletic, Badgers fifth-year senior Michael Furtney chose to stay with the program.
MADISON, WI
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
WIFR

Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony’s contributions

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident With Injuries on the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 6:45 am. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a bit. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and...
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
wglc.net

Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
BELVIDERE, IL
nbc15.com

Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
MADISON, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy