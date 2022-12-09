Airport Workers Fight For Living Wage

Related
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims
Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
