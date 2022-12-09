Poffenbarger helps No. 21 Arkansas hold off Lamar 63-50

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had her second-straight double-double and No. 21 Arkansas pulled away from Lamar for a 63-50 win on Thursday night.

Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman transfer from UConn, had a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. Samara Spencer also had 17 points for the Razorbacks (11-0), who continued their best start since going 13-0 in 2013 by holding the Cardinals (4-4) to 17 points in the second half.

Portia Adams led Lamar with 12 points and Sabria Dean had 11.

The Cardinals grabbed a 33-31 halftime lead by making 4 of 7 3-pointers and 13 of 26 overall against an Arkansas team that was allowing 57.8 points and 33% shooting, 27% from 3-point range.

That changed in the second half when Lamar went 3 of 16 in the third quarter and 2 of 13 in the second for a 17% half.

The Razorbacks made 6 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter to finish at 44%. They were 7 of 23 behind the arc and a dismal 14 of 31 (45%) from the foul line. They also matched Lamar with 20 turnovers.

Arkansas plays Arkansas State on Sunday before a run of what could be four straight ranked teams depending on how a tournament goes.

