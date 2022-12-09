ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUr6K_0jcZAMsf00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is not going through a windstorm, but gusts up to 50 miles per hour can sure make it feel like one.

One Big Island woman learned just how strong those gusts can get after being struck in the head by a 14-foot piece of metal roofing.

Big Island Farm Sanctuary founder Paula Buck was about 40 feet away from a shelter with metal panels for roofing while she did some morning chores on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

She was not expecting one of the 40- to 50-pound sections to fly off.

“And all I really remember really is turning and seeing it coming at me and the next think I know I’m on the ground and Josh is picking me up,” Paula said.

Paula’s husband, Josh Buck, saw the panel strike her head out of the corner of his eye and rushed to catch her before her face hit the dirt. A doctor’s visit that same day revealed a minor concussion — both felt grateful that the sharp metal did not slice her skin.

“I’ve heard stories about these things causing death or different things so it’s good that it wasn’t, you know obviously it was one of my first concerns,” Josh said.

A State senator on Oahu had a similar experience on Farrington Highway; A wave of dust and debris blew over her car on Wednesday.

“And it started to come flying towards the highway where I was driving and just in the blink of an eye, a piece of metal, slammed into my windshield, shattering it,” Sen. Maile Shimabukuro said, “also went in front of my car and then under my tires and I ran over it.”

The Honolulu Fire Department said there were six calls for downed trees since Wednesday and Hawaiian Electric confirmed two power outages in Aina Haina and one in Wailuku due to high winds.

Sen. Shimabukuro and the Buck family are both thankful that no one was hurt. The Bucks even reenacted the event through a photo.

“But we’re married, I’m in it regardless, so even if it scared her and maimed her for life, I’m here,” Josh said.

“Yeah. He stuck with me for a while longer, I survived it, so we’re all good,” Paula added.

Comments / 6

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
WSB Radio

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup

Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
WAIPAHU, HI
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE
People

Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui

A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

'This Magical Place' Should Be Treated With Reverence For Eternity

As children in the late 1960s my sister and I had the good fortune to experience the last of rural Manoa. We were entrusted with the feeding, grooming and exercising of several horses. One of the owners, “Uncle” Jerry as we came to know him, was very kind and generous, loved animals and nature. He recalled from his own childhood, the days when funeral processions made their way past his family home on East Manoa Road towards the Chinese cemetery.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy