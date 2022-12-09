See some shooting stars in Wisconsin

I'm JR Radcliffe and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Today's weather is going to be gross, at least initially with 1-2 inches of snow accumulation in the forecast and a high near 36. As the day progresses, it'll be a Wisconsin weather guessing game — could be snow! could be rain! — and don't expect Saturday to be any less dreary, with rain and a high near 40.

Here come the Geminids, and we can tell you the best place to see them

True story time. I grew up in the Fox Valley not far from High Cliff State Park, which had a lookout tower on the ... well, on the high cliff, you see. One night, we saw the northern lights the night sky, so my sister and I wanted to get the best view possible. We immediately drove to High Cliff to get to the tower.

There was one problem. High Cliff State Park was closed. We knew this, but we figured we'd give it a shot, even if it meant driving right past that park ranger at the entrance. We drove to the tower lot, parked and started climbing up the stairs, knowing full well that the headlights which had begun casually trailing us would ultimately represent bad news. We made it halfway up before the ranger shined his big spotlight on us and was like (paraphrasing), "Hey, dumb kids, you can't," while I begged for him to make an exception given what was so clearly in the sky. This experience left me with three vivid takeaways.

One, I strangely insisted on calling the northern lights "aurora borealis" and used the expression like five times during my plea to just let us go up there, which feels deeply nerdy in retrospect.

Two, for years I had this anxiety that the ranger assumed we were a young couple going up there and I regretted not saying, "She's just my sister, by the way."

Three, I'm still mad! How cool would it have been to see that from the top of a lookout tower? We spent all this time driving to get the best view, didn't get it and lost precious moments in the meantime just gazing at the northern lights. Now that I've lived in Milwaukee for the past 20 years, it's not like you see celestial happenings very often!

Anyway, all this is preamble to say that you're going to get your chance to see something cool next week. The Geminid meteor shower, peaking the evening of Dec. 13 and early morning of Dec. 14, is one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year, with up to 120 meteors per hour streaking through the night sky.

And good news for you, Chelsey Lewis can tell you all the best spots to see the shower, which yes, is going to mean a little bit of movement out of the metro. Did you know, by the way, that we have a "Dark Sky Park" in Door County, so designated as a perfect spot to see something like that?

A couple closer recommendations from the article includes my family's absolute favorite camping spot, Harrington Beach State Park, which I can vouch has a remarkable view of the night sky. There's also the Kettle Moraine State Forest.

The Badgers football team is going to look very different

Elite homegrown offensive linemen and star running backs. It's a formula that's been associated with the Wisconsin Badgers football program for years. But friends, it's a new day.

There's news almost every day from the UW team. New coach Luke Fickell appears poised to alter Wisconsin's identity, perhaps to the air-raid offense that reported new offensive coordinator Phil Longo has successfully used in the past. We're going to see a lot more passing!

With incumbent quarterback Graham Mertz in the transfer portal, other quarterbacks from around college football are bound to get connected to UW. Longo's star quarterback at North Carolina, Drake Maye, quickly reaffirmed that he wasn't leaving UNC on Wednesday night once reports surfaced that Longo was leaving the Tar Heels and coming to UW, but keep an eye on another former North Carolina quarterback, Jacolby Criswell. There will surely be other names.

One Badgers wide receiver, Markus Allen, who announced he was leaving the program and even verbally committed to rival Minnesota is now back. It's going to be a different looking program. What do you think of such a dramatic change?

A triumph for Tammy Baldwin

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin has been the driving force behind the Respect for Marriage Act, a measure aimed at federally recognizing same-sex marriage. The measure passed the House of Representatives on Thursday and is now on to the White House, where Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The bill had bipartisan support, including Republican Wisconsin lawmakers Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil in the House.

Baldwin didn't stop there, now proposing a federal travel fund for women seeking abortions.

