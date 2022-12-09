Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
Two small, beautiful mosaics at Dog Beach.
On this rainy Monday, would you like to see two beautiful mosaics at Dog Beach in Del Mar?. I spotted these small works of art as I walked along the path through the garden near the beach. I don’t know when these colorful mosaics were created, or by whom.
Mission Bay Parade of Lights attracts dozens
The San Diego Parade of Lights may be canceled for Sunday because of expected rain and storms, but dozens of people showed up to the Mission Bay Parade of Lights Saturday.
coolsandiegosights.com
Pelicans made of sand take flight in Coronado!
Pelicans made of sand live inside the Coronado Community Center!. This extraordinary art is found on a wall near the community center’s front desk. The bas-relief sandcast sculpture of pelicans taking flight was created by artist Charles R. Faust, whose incredible work can be seen all around San Diego.
coolsandiegosights.com
Christmas trees fill ferryboat Berkeley!
Christmas trees and bright holiday decorations now fill the passenger deck of the historic ferryboat Berkeley! It appears to me that for 2022 there are more decorated trees and strung lights and snowflakes and magic than ever before!. Anyone who has stepped aboard the Berkeley at the Maritime Museum of...
ranchosantafereview.com
Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news
Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
visitcarlsbad.com
Celebrate the Holidays Throughout Carlsbad
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here! Holiday lights are up, the smell of fresh pine is in the air and families and friends are coming together to celebrate and relax. Our holiday traditions build bonds and reinvigorate a sense of giving in the community. With activities...
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
coolsandiegosights.com
Las Posadas procession at Heritage County Park.
The 64th Annual Las Posadas procession was held this evening at Heritage County Park, in San Diego’s Old Town neighborhood. At seven o’clock, Mary astride a donkey and Joseph began to slowly move up Heritage Park Row, followed by members of the public who held simulated candles. It...
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking to the end of amazing Scripps Pier!
The long Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, jutting into the Pacific Ocean north of La Jolla Shores, is operated by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The research pier is utilized by scientists and students who strive to learn more about our environment and the diverse life within it. The public...
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
Trust Restaurant Group's Cardellino Transitions Into East Coast-Style Italian Chophouse Concept
Trust Restaurant Group has transitioned its Cardellino concept in San Diego's Mission Hills from an all-day restaurant, bakery and marketplace to an East Coast-style Italian chophouse specializing in char-grilled meats & seafood. In early 2020, San Diego's expanding Trust Restaurant Group opened Cardellino in the Mission Hills space previously occupied...
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
daytrippen.com
Agua Caliente Springs Park Hot Springs Hiking Camping
This secluded hot springs and campground is located about 100 miles from San Diego along County Route S-2. The Kumeyaay Indians were some of the first visitors to the springs at what is now called Agua Caliente (“hot water” in Spanish.) Spanish explorer Juan de Anza was the first European to visit the area in 1775. Historically, the springs at Agua Caliente were used by pioneers, soldiers, and prospectors.
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
coolsandiegosights.com
Hollywood, Tarzan, Livewire and Vaudeville!
Hollywood, Tarzan, Livewire and Vaudeville… What do these four have in common?. They’re all aspects of a short walk in University Heights!. A few days ago I walked east along the south sidewalk of El Cajon Boulevard, from Park Boulevard to Louisiana Street. My camera was out, aiming at anything that caught my fancy.
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip Getaway
It's taken in the United States, this picturesque photo. Isn't it gorgeous?. Vitamin sea, great food and beautiful sunsets, what more do you need for a weekend getaway?
Dozens of huskies up for adoption at Chula Vista Animal Facility
“Meet Oso and Kira; they are both available for adoption,” Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared in a Facebook post. Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared a few details about some of their huskies available for adoption:. Bullet: 4 years, neutered male, a high-energy dog that would like lots...
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks
An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
