This secluded hot springs and campground is located about 100 miles from San Diego along County Route S-2. The Kumeyaay Indians were some of the first visitors to the springs at what is now called Agua Caliente (“hot water” in Spanish.) Spanish explorer Juan de Anza was the first European to visit the area in 1775. Historically, the springs at Agua Caliente were used by pioneers, soldiers, and prospectors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO