Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence bar was forced to close for 72 hours over the weekend after an employee fired a gun during a fight. The Providence Board of Licenses, chaired by Dylan Conley, decided during Saturday's meeting to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. No one was injured in the incident, but Providence police located the firearm.
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London on Sunday morning. Police said just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue for the report of a one-car crash. When officers arrived, they determined the driver struck a concrete staircase that was attached to […]
Turnto10.com
SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River daycare broken into for second straight night according to owner
A Fall River daycare has been broken into for the second time in as many nights. Natashia Machado the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street, told us Saturday that she was heartbroken after suspects broke into her business and wiped it out.
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence
Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
GoLocalProv
RI State Police Investigate Fatal Crash, 56-Year-Old Man Died in Incident
The Rhode Island State Police report that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:20 PM, Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield. The investigation...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
Woonsocket police seek person of interest in church rectory break-in
Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish.
Baphomet Appears in New Bedford’s Clasky Common, Later Removed
NEW BEDFORD — A depiction of the Gnostic figure Baphomet was placed among the holiday decorations in New Bedford’s Clasky Common on Sunday, but removed later on in the day. The occult icon appeared in the park early Sunday in the northeast corner of the park, a wooden...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
Comments / 0