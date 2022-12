HIALEAH, Fla. ( Dec. 10, 2022) – For the fifth time this season, the Florida National University Lady Conquistadors (3-5) fell short of a win, this time to the well-disciplined Keiser University Seahawks (7-4) team. FNU’s 77-54 loss came fresh off the Conquistadors’ blow out loss in an exhibition match against Florida Atlantic University and a 77-54 win over Trinity Baptist College at Bucky Dent Park.

