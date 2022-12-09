Cedarville students pack shoeboxes for children overseas

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — As a way to give back this holiday season, Cedarville University students packed 1,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts and necessities for children overseas.

Cedarville’s student organization, Operation Christmas Child, initiates various projects to help raise funds to purchase gifts for the children who will receive the shoeboxes, according to a university release.

Students at the packing party (Cedarville University)

Sarah Brubaker, a senior intercultural studies major from Colorado, is a co-president of the student organization.

In her role, creates plans that she believes will brighten the lives of children who receive a Christmas shoebox.

“I’ve been participating in Operation Christmas Child through my church,” Brubaker said. “Participating with Operation Christmas Child is very meaningful to me, especially when I hear testimonials from kids who have received the boxes and how the gifts impacted them.”

Seeing this impact has continued her involvement with Operation Christmas Child at Cedarville.

In November, more than 50 students spent the evening helping at the annual packing party on campus. Boxes were filled with notebooks, pencils, toothbrushes, clothing items, toys and notes handwritten by Cedarville students, the release states.

Shoeboxes being packed for children overseas (Cedarville University)

For the Cedarville students, Operation Christmas Child serves as an opportunity to help change a child’s life.

