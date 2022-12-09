ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streakingthelawn.com

UVA men’s basketball jumps to #2 in newest AP Top-25 Poll

Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Virginia Cavaliers have jumped in the AP Poll once again, this time up to #2 in the country after former #1 Houston and #2 Texas lost this week. The Purdue Boilermakers jumped UVA as the former #4 team in the country garnered 27 first place votes and 1,508 points compared to Virginia’s 19 first place votes and 1,476 points. With this Saturday’s contest versus now #5 Houston, UVA has an immediate opportunity to prove to voters why they should be #1.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets

Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final

NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy for my kids, as always, and […]
MADISON, VA
WSLS

Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27

SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging 3-10 today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Virginia are over 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand over 9 cents per gallon lower than last December. The national average price...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Rockingham Ballet Theater “Nutcracker” Ticket Giveaway

Rockingham Ballet Theater presents “The Nutcracker” at Cole Hall at Bridgewater College. Be listening this week for you chance to call and win a pair of tickets. WSVA Off Broadway Players- “The Play That Goes Wrong” Ticket Giveaway. – Listen Monday, December 12th through Friday, December...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Name released from fatal Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Search continues for Staunton man

Augusta County authorities are still searching for a Staunton man who escaped following a pursuit four days ago. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck driven by 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson, who was wanted on several charges. Thompson led officers on a...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

New school board members assume roles

The newest elected members of the Harrisonburg City School Board will assume their roles today. Democrats Andy Kohen, Kristen Loflin and Emma Phillips will take the Oath of Office today during a 3 p.m. ceremony at the courthouse. On election night, Kohen said the three candidates ran as a team,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Food drive fills a school bus

The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive continues at Bridgewater Foods as well as the Wal-Mart in Timberville. Bucky Berry is one of the coordinators and he says they have already filled up one school bus and he hopes to fill a second one. Berry says the...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts

A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy