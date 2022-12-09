Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Virginia Cavaliers have jumped in the AP Poll once again, this time up to #2 in the country after former #1 Houston and #2 Texas lost this week. The Purdue Boilermakers jumped UVA as the former #4 team in the country garnered 27 first place votes and 1,508 points compared to Virginia’s 19 first place votes and 1,476 points. With this Saturday’s contest versus now #5 Houston, UVA has an immediate opportunity to prove to voters why they should be #1.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO