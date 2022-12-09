Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
streakingthelawn.com
UVA men’s basketball jumps to #2 in newest AP Top-25 Poll
Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Virginia Cavaliers have jumped in the AP Poll once again, this time up to #2 in the country after former #1 Houston and #2 Texas lost this week. The Purdue Boilermakers jumped UVA as the former #4 team in the country garnered 27 first place votes and 1,508 points compared to Virginia’s 19 first place votes and 1,476 points. With this Saturday’s contest versus now #5 Houston, UVA has an immediate opportunity to prove to voters why they should be #1.
Augusta Free Press
Bronco Mendenhall to Navy? Speculation about former UVA coach being a fit
There is some speculation out Utah way about former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall and the open job at Navy, which parted ways with long-time football coach Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday. Niumatalolo was 109-83 in 16 seasons at Navy, but since the 11-2 record in 2019, which ended with a win...
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets
Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy for my kids, as always, and […]
WSLS
Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27
SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Early Mornings, 12/12/22 – Beth Bland with a V.P.A.S. update.
On this edition of In the Garden, Andre Viette talks about his recent visit to their home in Saint Thomas and about tropical plants, including ones you can grow in your home and garden. In the Garden airs Saturday mornings between 8 and 11 a.m. eastern time on WSVA Radio,...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging 3-10 today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Virginia are over 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand over 9 cents per gallon lower than last December. The national average price...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
wsvaonline.com
Rockingham Ballet Theater “Nutcracker” Ticket Giveaway
Rockingham Ballet Theater presents “The Nutcracker” at Cole Hall at Bridgewater College. Be listening this week for you chance to call and win a pair of tickets. WSVA Off Broadway Players- “The Play That Goes Wrong” Ticket Giveaway. – Listen Monday, December 12th through Friday, December...
wsvaonline.com
Name released from fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
wsvaonline.com
Search continues for Staunton man
Augusta County authorities are still searching for a Staunton man who escaped following a pursuit four days ago. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck driven by 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson, who was wanted on several charges. Thompson led officers on a...
Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Before you die, you've got to try this place.In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination …
wsvaonline.com
New school board members assume roles
The newest elected members of the Harrisonburg City School Board will assume their roles today. Democrats Andy Kohen, Kristen Loflin and Emma Phillips will take the Oath of Office today during a 3 p.m. ceremony at the courthouse. On election night, Kohen said the three candidates ran as a team,...
wsvaonline.com
Food drive fills a school bus
The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive continues at Bridgewater Foods as well as the Wal-Mart in Timberville. Bucky Berry is one of the coordinators and he says they have already filled up one school bus and he hopes to fill a second one. Berry says the...
wsvaonline.com
Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts
A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
