Ames, IA

Quick start sends Iowa men past Iowa State

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Iowa City) Iowa jumped out to a 40-20 halftime lead and defeated #20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday. The Hawks got the win despite being without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray.

Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Connor McCaffery was 8/8 from the free-throw line and scored 14 points. Patrick McCaffery added 13 and Tony Perkins 10.

ISU shot only 3/22 (13.6%) from 3-point range. Robert Jones posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Tamin Lipsey compiled 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Gabe Kalschuer scored 12.

Both teams are 7-2 on the season. Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Sunday. ISU will face McNeese on Sunday.

Western Iowa Today

Hawkeyes drop Big Ten opener in OT

(Iowa City) Wisconsin won a tight men’s college basketball matchup at Iowa on Sunday. The Badgers prevailed 78-75 in overtime. Patrick McCaffery posted 24 points and 7 rebounds for the Hawks. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery each scored 17 points. Connor McCaffery added 10 points and 5 assists. Filip Rebraca notched 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Kris Murray missed his 2nd straight game with injury.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kunc’s 21 points lead ISU men to win

(Ames) Aljaz Kunc went 8/12 from the field and Iowa State beat McNeese 77-40 on Sunday in Ames. Kunc scored 21 points, secured 8 rebounds, made 3/5 3-pointers, and passed out three assists. Iowa State shot 54.5% from the field and went 10/18 from beyond the arc. The Cyclones forced...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination

A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
Western Iowa Today

#16 Iowa women down Minnesota, 87-64

(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark had 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Iowa women zipped past Minnesota on Saturday at home. The Hawkeyes won 87-64. Monica Czinano hit 11/17 field goals to score 22 points. McKenna Warnock added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa improves to 8-3 on...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Drake struggles on the road in loss to Richmond

(Richmond, VA) Drake lost an 82-52 decision at Richmond on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell behind 47-25 by halftime and shot only 32% for the game. Sardaar Calhoun came off the bench to lead the team in scoring 17 points. He also had three steals. Roman Penn posted 10 points and 5 rebounds.
RICHMOND, VA
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

ISU Gets $1.6M Solar Energy Research Grant

(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University gets more than a million dollars in federal funding to study solar energy. The one-point-six million dollar grant will provide agrivoltaics training programs to farmers and study horticulture and beekeeping at solar sites. ISU is one of six solar energy research projects to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
MARENGO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mother, Son From Central Iowa Going To Trial On Capitol Riot Charges

(Washington, DC) — A mother and son from central Iowa will go to trial this week on charges relating to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny face over a dozen combined charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, and acts of violence in the Capitol grounds. They both go to trial on Wednesday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Board Votes To Raise Ticket Prices

(Des Moines, IA) It will cost more to go to the Iowa State Fair next year. The Fair Board yesterday voted to raise ticket prices by two dollars. Tickets will cost eleven dollars in advance and 16 dollars at the gate for the 2023 fair. Admission for children 6-11 will be seven dollars in advance and ten bucks at the gate. Admission for children five and under remains free.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Ohio Woman Scammed Iowans

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, an Ohio woman accused of running a scam on at least one person in Cedar Falls has pleaded guilty to a similar scheme in Cedar Rapids. 31 year old Fatoumata Diallo of Columbus, Ohio collected cash from people who were conned into believing their loved one was in jail and needed bail money. Diallo collected cash from at least three homes in Cedar Rapids in the totals of $42,000, $9,000, and $15,000. Police approached her at the last home where she initially pretended to be lost before admitting to her role in the scheme. She said she received 5% of the money collected. Police located $7,000 in her hotel room. Diallo pleaded to first degree Theft and Conspiracy. She was ordered to pay restitution and the case will come off of her record if she completes three years of supervised probation. Diallo collected $19,000 from a home on Walnut Street in Cedar Falls in May of 2021. She faces a first degree Theft charge in that case and is awaiting trial.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
BENTON COUNTY, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
