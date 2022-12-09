Quick start sends Iowa men past Iowa State

(Iowa City) Iowa jumped out to a 40-20 halftime lead and defeated #20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday. The Hawks got the win despite being without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray.

Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Connor McCaffery was 8/8 from the free-throw line and scored 14 points. Patrick McCaffery added 13 and Tony Perkins 10.

ISU shot only 3/22 (13.6%) from 3-point range. Robert Jones posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Tamin Lipsey compiled 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Gabe Kalschuer scored 12.

Both teams are 7-2 on the season. Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Sunday. ISU will face McNeese on Sunday.