Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
Zion Williamson's Miraculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Zion Williamson had an incredible dunk at the end of Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Lost to Warriors
Brown believed the Celtics tensed up against the Warriors.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaren Jackson’s DPOY-worthy performance will make Ja Morant, Grizzlies fans smile
The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and it’s thanks in large part to Jaren Jackson Jr. While JJJ only had 15 points in the game, his presence on the defensive end allowed the Grizzlies to win 128-103. He recorded a Defensive Player of the year-worthy performance, finishing with a total of eight blocks on top of seven defensive rebounds.
Perfect trade offer Nets must make for Hawks star John Collins
The Brooklyn Nets have survived an extremely rocky start to the 2022-23 NBA season, and appear to be regaining momentum as a potential championship contender as a result. Their 16-12 record is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference, and that run up the standings has been due largely to the Nets winning seven of […] The post Perfect trade offer Nets must make for Hawks star John Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals driving force behind MVP start to 2022-23 campaign
Jayson Tatum proved last year that he can lead the Boston Celtics deep into the playoffs, and this year he’s trying to prove that he can help the Green Team win the whole thing. While the start of the playoffs are months away, the 24-year-old has played at an elite level during the 2022-23 campaign, even earning the top spot on the league’s most recent MVP Ladder.
