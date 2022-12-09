ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
ClutchPoints

‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jaren Jackson’s DPOY-worthy performance will make Ja Morant, Grizzlies fans smile

The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and it’s thanks in large part to Jaren Jackson Jr. While JJJ only had 15 points in the game, his presence on the defensive end allowed the Grizzlies to win 128-103. He recorded a Defensive Player of the year-worthy performance, finishing with a total of eight blocks on top of seven defensive rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Perfect trade offer Nets must make for Hawks star John Collins

The Brooklyn Nets have survived an extremely rocky start to the 2022-23 NBA season, and appear to be regaining momentum as a potential championship contender as a result. Their 16-12 record is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference, and that run up the standings has been due largely to the Nets winning seven of […] The post Perfect trade offer Nets must make for Hawks star John Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals driving force behind MVP start to 2022-23 campaign

Jayson Tatum proved last year that he can lead the Boston Celtics deep into the playoffs, and this year he’s trying to prove that he can help the Green Team win the whole thing. While the start of the playoffs are months away, the 24-year-old has played at an elite level during the 2022-23 campaign, even earning the top spot on the league’s most recent MVP Ladder.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy