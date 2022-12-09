ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Orcutt Academy soccer team will have a game with Highland High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.

Orcutt Academy
Highland High School
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Lake Isabella, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Look up or you’ll miss an entryway to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has some highly visible gateways to the city. The iconic Bakersfield sign just off Buck Owens Boulevard and the “Welcome” sign on Highway 99 near Hosking Road are two, but there’s a third you may not at all be familiar with. At the corners of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Local veteran opens coffee shop in downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran who served 19 years in the military, is sharing some of his world travel experiences through coffee. Hector Miranda is the proud new owner of the Paper Plane Coffee Shop on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. He said during his overseas service, he got to experience what coffee […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tax increase measures pass in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Frost Fest In Porterville

Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Wasco house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and another was injured in an overnight fire that tore through a home in Wasco, the Kern County Fire Department said. Kern County firefighters were called to a report of a home burning with someone trapped inside on Filburn Avenue near Highway 43 at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
