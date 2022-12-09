ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thepressgroup.net

‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes

WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
WESTWOOD, NJ
theobserver.com

80th anniversary of The 4 Chaplains will be marked Feb. 5 at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the sacrifice of the Immortal Four Chaplains at the noon Mass Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The Mass is open to the public and attendees may contact Nancy Waller at nancykwaller2@gmail.com for any additional information. The Most Rev. Gregory Studerus,...
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS senior receives full scholarship to Vanderbilt Univ.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior John Osajie has received a full scholarship, including all fees, tuition, room, board and books, from Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., thanks to the QuestBridge organization. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1994 and based in Palo...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Skip Kelley, ex-Westwood mayor, uncle of N.J. senator, dies at 77

Bernard “Skip” Kelley, a former Westwood mayor and the uncle of State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale), died on December 11. He was 77 and had battled cancer for six years. A Vietnam War veteran, Kelley was first elected to the Westwood Borough Council in 1983, after he...
WESTWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Veris Residential Sells Hyatt Regency in Jersey City

One of the most prominent hotels in Jersey City along the Hudson River waterfront has new ownership and will be getting additional improvements over the coming months. Taconic Capital Advisors LP and HEI Hotels & Resorts recently announced that they have jointly acquired the Hyatt Regency Jersey City. Situated on a pier over the Hudson River directly adjacent to a PATH station and the under-renovation Exchange Place Plaza, the hotel was completed in 2002 and has undergone more than $15 million in upgrades over the last decade.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Verona High School basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City Treats Senior Citizens To Christmas Luncheon

Approximately 350 Union City senior citizens were treated to a catered luncheon celebrating the Christmas season on Saturday at the Colin Powell Elementary School. The free event was sponsored by Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners. It was the first time in several years the annual event was held due to the COVID pandemic. The seniors danced the afternoon away to the sounds of a live DJ.
UNION CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

$25M mobile boat hauler christened after hero NYPD detective at Bayonne Dry Dock

A $25 million mobile boat hauler was christened after a hero NYPD detective, who died due to a 9/11-related illness, at Bayonne Dry Dock yesterday. Christopher Edward Cranston’s family joined in the ceremonies, while NYPD chaplain Rev. Msgr. David Cassato presided at the christening. “My brother Christopher knew what...
BAYONNE, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey

The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
PARAMUS, NJ

