FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
theobserver.com
80th anniversary of The 4 Chaplains will be marked Feb. 5 at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the sacrifice of the Immortal Four Chaplains at the noon Mass Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The Mass is open to the public and attendees may contact Nancy Waller at nancykwaller2@gmail.com for any additional information. The Most Rev. Gregory Studerus,...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS senior receives full scholarship to Vanderbilt Univ.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior John Osajie has received a full scholarship, including all fees, tuition, room, board and books, from Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., thanks to the QuestBridge organization. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1994 and based in Palo...
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears it’s history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
For generous N.J. jewelers, the ‘season of giving’ has a nice $5K ring to it | Calavia-Robertson
Just call Justin Wentzel “Santa” because this year the longtime jeweler from Mount Olive is making a very special Christmas wish come true for one lucky couple in New Jersey: He’s gifting them with a free, custom engagement ring that’s worth $5,000. And if Wentzel, 40,...
New Jersey Globe
Skip Kelley, ex-Westwood mayor, uncle of N.J. senator, dies at 77
Bernard “Skip” Kelley, a former Westwood mayor and the uncle of State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale), died on December 11. He was 77 and had battled cancer for six years. A Vietnam War veteran, Kelley was first elected to the Westwood Borough Council in 1983, after he...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick...
jerseydigs.com
Veris Residential Sells Hyatt Regency in Jersey City
One of the most prominent hotels in Jersey City along the Hudson River waterfront has new ownership and will be getting additional improvements over the coming months. Taconic Capital Advisors LP and HEI Hotels & Resorts recently announced that they have jointly acquired the Hyatt Regency Jersey City. Situated on a pier over the Hudson River directly adjacent to a PATH station and the under-renovation Exchange Place Plaza, the hotel was completed in 2002 and has undergone more than $15 million in upgrades over the last decade.
Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Verona High School basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
essexnewsdaily.com
How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
hudsontv.com
Union City Treats Senior Citizens To Christmas Luncheon
Approximately 350 Union City senior citizens were treated to a catered luncheon celebrating the Christmas season on Saturday at the Colin Powell Elementary School. The free event was sponsored by Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners. It was the first time in several years the annual event was held due to the COVID pandemic. The seniors danced the afternoon away to the sounds of a live DJ.
hudsoncountyview.com
$25M mobile boat hauler christened after hero NYPD detective at Bayonne Dry Dock
A $25 million mobile boat hauler was christened after a hero NYPD detective, who died due to a 9/11-related illness, at Bayonne Dry Dock yesterday. Christopher Edward Cranston’s family joined in the ceremonies, while NYPD chaplain Rev. Msgr. David Cassato presided at the christening. “My brother Christopher knew what...
tourcounsel.com
Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey
The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
Promises, promises: Long-touted Bayonne ferry service pushed back to 2023, at least
If you were hoping to get to Manhattan from Bayonne by water this year, you’re more likely to accomplish that by swimming rather than a ride on the long-promised-but-yet-to-materialize ferry service. When asked why the long-touted ferry — it’s been a part of not one, but two successful mayoral...
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
