One of the most prominent hotels in Jersey City along the Hudson River waterfront has new ownership and will be getting additional improvements over the coming months. Taconic Capital Advisors LP and HEI Hotels & Resorts recently announced that they have jointly acquired the Hyatt Regency Jersey City. Situated on a pier over the Hudson River directly adjacent to a PATH station and the under-renovation Exchange Place Plaza, the hotel was completed in 2002 and has undergone more than $15 million in upgrades over the last decade.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO