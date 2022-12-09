Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmelo Hayes Comments On Working With Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT
Carmelo Hayes is gearing up for arguably the biggest match of his professional wrestling career thus far at "WWE NXT" Deadline on Saturday night, when he will compete against four other participants in a revolutionary and grueling match known as the Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot against "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Hires Former WWE VP For Backstage AEW Role
It seems the more folks start in this business, the longer they stay around this business — even when they take a brief break in between. And with that, AEW President Tony Khan has just added a significant name to the company's list of executives. That name is Michael Mansury, with PWInsider reporting he's been hired by AEW and given the title of Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Now, this is quite the notable backstage hire for multiple reasons.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Contract Coming Up In 2024
AEW World Champion has not been shy about stating he may leave AEW in 2024 with the AEW World Championship, thus beginning the "Bidding War of 2024" as MJF has said. The character MJF portrays on-screen is one that he also has been known to be backstage as well, with him not showing up in AEW for nearly three months following his spin on "the pipebomb promo." This promo took place on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing on "Dynamite," which ended with MJF, on-screen, yelling at AEW CEO Tony Khan to fire him, into the microphone.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Says William Regal Leaving AEW Could Be “The Best Thing” For Tony Khan
Jim Cornette has explained why he thinks William Regal leaving AEW could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for company President, Tony Khan. William Regal’s time in AEW is all but over after Tony Khan confirmed that he had honoured a request made by Regal not to exercise an option to extend his contract past the end of the year.
