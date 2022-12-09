This month, the D.C. Council did something that no other governing body a city Washington, D.C.’s size or larger has ever done: it unanimously agreed to offer and fund free Metro bus services across the city — that is, no charge to any D.C. residents and visitors by summer 2023. The free trips are only for those starting in the District — even if the trip ends in Maryland or Virginia. Trips originating outside D.C. will still require a fare, and the Circulator bus system run by the District Department of Transportation will continue to charge one dollar. When celebrating the decision, D.C. leaders remarked that they hoped lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia would follow suit.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO