Read full article on original website
Related
Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot In Northeast D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened on the 900 Block of Division Avenue. Shortly after 3 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 Block of Division Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the The post Man Shot In Northeast D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
georgetowner.com
D.C. Metro Bus Rides to Be Free by July 1
This month, the D.C. Council did something that no other governing body a city Washington, D.C.’s size or larger has ever done: it unanimously agreed to offer and fund free Metro bus services across the city — that is, no charge to any D.C. residents and visitors by summer 2023. The free trips are only for those starting in the District — even if the trip ends in Maryland or Virginia. Trips originating outside D.C. will still require a fare, and the Circulator bus system run by the District Department of Transportation will continue to charge one dollar. When celebrating the decision, D.C. leaders remarked that they hoped lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia would follow suit.
WJLA
MPD, community groups aim to keep youth crime down during DCPS winter break
WASHINGTON (7News) — With the 50,204 students enrolled in D.C. Public Schools counting down the days until they are off 11 days for the holidays, MPD and community organizations are preparing to make sure every kid stays out of trouble and makes it back when classes pick back up.
Mayor Bowser issues first Cold Weather Emergency of the season for DC
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the first Cold Weather Emergency alert for the first time this season on Monday. According to a release from the mayor's office, the alert will go into effect at 7 p.m. The alert was issued in collaboration with the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA).
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman is in serious condition after receiving several blunt force injuries early Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1200 Block of Florida Avenue after a trouble call came in. There, they found an adult woman suffering from several blunt-force injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe this incident was domestic in nature. 32-year-old Nicholas Samuel Batts of D.C. was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault with the Intent to kill. The identity of the female victim The post D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
popville.com
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
WTOP
Battle over development pits progressives against the old guard in Prince George’s Co.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Prince George’s County Council’s new progressive majority flexed its muscle in public on Monday, using its first formal voting session of the term to repeal a series of zoning provisions considered favorable to developers and commercial landowners.
WJLA
DC man charged after threatening a mom and daughter at gunpoint in 2018 incident
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges on Dec. 8, after he threatened a mom and her daughter with a gun in a traffic incident from 2018, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Jacobi Williams, 36, allegedly began honking his horn at...
DCist.com
Prince George’s, Montgomery Counties Continue To Lag In Kindergarten Readiness
Less than half of students in both Montgomery and Prince George’s County are ready for kindergarten, according to an assessment released last week. Statewide, 42% of kindergartners in Maryland are demonstrating readiness, a 2% increase compared to the 2021-2022 school year. The Kindergartner Readiness Assessment (KRA) is administered by...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Request Gift Card Donations for Children Affected by Violence
If you’re looking for a cause to contribute to this holiday season, Fairfax County police are asking the public for gift card donations for children affected by violence. Police say this year, their Victim Services Division worked hundreds of cases involving child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder
Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
Comments / 5