ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo, Bringing David Robertson Back To New York

By Gary Phillips
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvdXr_0jcZ5Dn200

Hours after former Mets ace Jacob deGrom held his introductory press conference with the Rangers, New York agreed to re-sign a homegrown star in Brandon Nimmo. The Mets are also signing David Robertson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mets fans could not have enjoyed seeing Jacob deGrom in a Rangers uniform when New York’s former ace held his introductory press conference with Texas on Thursday afternoon. Hours later, however, the Flushing faithful found out a different homegrown star is staying put.

The Mets and center fielder Brandon Nimmo agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract on Thursday night, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan . The team did not stop there, though.

Minutes later, Passan reported a one-year, $10 million agreement between the Mets and right-handed reliever David Robertson.

Nimmo, 29, has been with the Mets since they drafted him in the first round in 2011. The seven-year pro is coming off his best season yet, according to his career-high 5.4 fWAR. He slashed .274/.367/.433 with 30 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs, 64 RBI and a 134 wRC+ in 2022.

The lefty swinger also made improvements defensively based on Outs Above Average.

Robertson, meanwhile, is returning to New York after two different stints with the Yankees (2008-2014, 2017-2018). He won a World Series with the pinstripers in 2009.

Robertson, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, enjoyed a resurgent season with the Cubs and Phillies in 2022. The 37-year-old recorded a 2.40 ERA with 20 saves and 11.5 K/9.

Robertson has also pitched for the White Sox and Rays. He gives the Mets a dependable set-up man and an experienced closer should anything happen to Edwin Díaz.

With Nimmo coming back and Robertson on board, the Mets’ 2023 payroll is now roughly $326 million for Competitive Balance Tax purposes, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel . New York has also signed pitchers Justin Verlander and José Quintana and re-signed Díaz this offseason.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

The Mets have fundamentally changed for the better

It was not all that long ago that we here at Amazin’ Avenue would follow up any significant Mets transaction by writing about its effects on the team’s payroll, a necessity in a decade-long era of suppressed budgets imposed by its then-owners. It was part of writing about a team that spent a decade chasing payroll flexibility rather than putting the best possible team on the field.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy