NCAA Football: PAC-12 Football Championship-Southern California at Utah

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU
When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take the field against a pair of struggling defensive units in a matchup that Vegas oddsmakers expect to feature tons of points. ...
kslsports.com
Red Rocks Debut 2023 Team In Preview Meet
SALT LAKE CITY- The Red Rocks will soon be flipping, leaping, turning and sticking landings at the Huntsman Center but until their season actually starts, fans will just have to live with the preview of what they can look forward to in 2023. Utah gymnastics didn’t disappoint Friday night, even...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: This Is The Busiest Time Of Year, Beats The Alternative
SALT LAKE CITY- Two weeks ago it pretty much looked like Utah football’s season was over with only a bowl game left to worry about. Fate had other plans. A week later the Utes are now consecutive Pac-12 Champions and eyeing their second Rose Bowl appearance. Head coach Kyle Whittingham noted on Unrivaled that it’s the busiest time of the year for the Utes with the addition of going to the Pac-12 Championship, the Rose Bowl prep and all the recruiting that needs to happen in between, but that it beats the alternative of staying home.
kslsports.com
No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
Yardbarker
Siaki Ika (DT): Browns Prospect Profile
Siaki Ika was a four star recruit coming out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in the class of 2019. He held offers from schools like USC, Florida, and Alabama but chose to commit to Louisiana State University. He went on to play 13 games throughout two seasons for the Tigers in a rotational role on the interior defensive line. In 2021, he transferred to Baylor and went on to become one of the most physically imposing and dominant defensive tackles in college football over the next two years.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
utahstories.com
John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology
Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected retail thieves from California arrested in Taylorsville after multi-agency effort
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A multi-agency operation targeting retail thefts at stores in the Taylorsville area has led to the arrests of two California women suspected of stealing and engaging in fraudulent activity across several states. Darrian Deajurrey Williams, 29, of San Leandro, Calif., and...
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
NBC’s Today show coming to Park City
The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses. Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
kcpw.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and Sundance film fest
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
ksl.com
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
utahstories.com
The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station
OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
ksl.com
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
