WTOV 9
Weirton Millsop Community Center's Annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction underway
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Millsop Community Center's annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction is underway for the 21st year. There are more than 120 items up for bid that have all been donated by local businesses. All the proceeds will directly benefit parks and recreation in Weirton. Participants may...
Hundreds come out to see Santa in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — St. Francis Xavier Church in Moundsville hosted their second annual breakfast with Santa Saturday morning. Over 280 kids stopped for a free breakfast which also included a gift for every child, a letters to Santa. The event saw a big increase in participants from last...
Nativity Scene brings out emotion in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Ash Avenue in Moundsville looked a little different this evening as some familiar elements to a well known story took to the streets. "To actually see flesh and blood portray it, it adds a human element to it. It brings it alive," Ash Avenue Church of God Pastor CJ Plogger said.
Steubenville church, city leaders meet to discuss importance of Juneteenth
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Representatives from churches across the city of the Steubenville, along with two members of city council met Monday night at the MLK Rec Center to discuss Juneteenth events and the importance of hosting them within the city. Steubenville has conducted events the past couple years honoring...
No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire
Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
Man sought after hit and run on Ohio 7
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: Martins Ferry Police confirming that Walker has been located. Martins Ferry Police are looking for a man in connection to hit and run incident that happened Friday night on Ohio 7. Police said they were investigating when this person left the scene, hitting an...
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
Hanlin elected OPAA president
Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin has been elected as the president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. She will serve in the role on the executive committee for 2023. Hanlin has served as the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County since 2005.
