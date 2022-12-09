Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree Syracuse will blow out 1-9 Monmouth
Syracuse had a rough six minutes to begin its game on Saturday against old Big East rival Georgetown. Then the Hoyas' shots stopped falling and SU capitalized behind double-doubles from Judah Mintz and Jesse Edwards. With a third straight win under its belt, SU welcomes Monmouth, one of the youngest teams in college basketball that sits at just 1-9.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week
Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week, picking up the first conference award for a Syracuse player this season. After setting a career-high 20 points against St. John's on Nov....
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s rout: Better start, Lewis’ rebounding, inside scoring
After escaping Yale with a two-point victory, Syracuse returned to the JMA Wireless Dome to face Coppin State. Once again, the Orange started slow, trailing for the first 15 minutes of the game, but a Dyaisha Fair 3 gave SU a 42-41 lead — its first of the game.
Daily Orange
Syracuse routs Wagner, 83-53
Felisha Legette-Jack just wanted her players to compete with intent. Before Syracuse's Sunday afternoon matchup with Wagner, Legette-Jack said she expected accountability from the Orange as they struggled to come out of the gates strong for nearly three weeks. In fact, SU hadn't led after a first quarter since Nov. 21.
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 1st-ever College Cup
CARY, N.C — The national championship trophy sat in the center of the scorer's table as the penalty kicks began. Benches rose in anticipation for both teams. The score was locked at two after 110 minutes. Syracuse had originally held the lead for 46 minutes after Curt Calov...
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz notches 1st double-double of SU career in win over Georgetown
Before Judah Mintz took charge of Syracuse's offense, he made a play on the other end, tipping the ball away off an errant Georgetown pass that was intended for the corner. The tip went upcourt, and Mintz took off. He avoided one defender by pump-faking midair, hitting another as he finished on the right side of the basket. Mintz got a foul call as he sat on the floor, screaming and flexing.
Daily Orange
Syracuse comes back with 1st-half run, defeats Georgetown, 83-64
The first six minutes didn't provide hope that what this game was supposed to be — an easy Syracuse win over Georgetown, with a fitting halftime ceremony honoring Jim Boeheim and Pearl Washington sprinkled in the middle — would actually become reality.
Daily Orange
Alabama’s Braylen Ingraham commits to SU, freshman Jeremiah Wilson enters portal
Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced his commitment to Syracuse Monday afternoon. The redshirt junior, who entered the transfer portal on Sept. 22, was not with the Crimson Tide this fall and did not see any game action in 2021. He appeared in two games in both 2019 and 2020, finishing his three seasons at Alabama with five total tackles.
Daily Orange
Syracuse special teams struggles in loss to No. 13 Vermont
Despite being on a power play, the Orange couldn't string anything together offensively for the first 30 seconds of the second period. After Vermont dumped the puck deep into Syracuse's defensive zone, Syracuse retaliated.
Daily Orange
Sweeten the holidays with these 4 home-baked cookie recipes
1 cup unsalted butter (softened) 1 bag Bright White Candy Melts or white chocolate, melted* vegetable shortening as needed to thin candy melts crushed candy canes. Molasses cookies. 1 1/2 cups shortening. 2 cups sugar...
Daily Orange
Syracuse Snow and Ice Dept. ramps up operations amid worker shortage
The Syracuse City Department of Public Works' Snow and Ice Department begins preparation for the winter in August. Now, during mid-December in one of the United States' snowiest cities, the department is putting plans into action and snowplows on the streets.
