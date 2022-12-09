Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Brock Purdy after 49ers beat Buccaneers: ‘You played great’
After leading his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a moment to remember after the game when he was given some words of encouragement from the man many regard as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: ‘We’ve got a quarterback’
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates the day after 49ers-Buccaneers game
One day after the San Francisco 49ers easily defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media via conference call, where he provided injury news on the several 49ers that departed the game on Sunday. Deebo Samuel, who injured his ankle in the second quarter...
Rapoport: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo faces 3-month recovery time to play, return for playoffs ‘not considered to be realistic’
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not return for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren't optimistic about that possibility but didn't shut the door on it either. This past week, Lynch stated that the 49ers...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: “He’s a perfectionist”
The San Francisco 49ers had their second straight emphatic win, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 on Sunday in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's first career start. The Iowa State product did not fail to amaze, as Purdy led the offense with poise, completing 16/21 of his passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, making an array of difficult passes.
49ers’ Deebo Samuel suffered MCL, ankle sprains vs. Bucs; regular-season return expected
The San Francisco 49ers got some good news from Monday's MRI results on Deebo Samuel. Well, it's good news, considering how bleak things looked for the wide receiver on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel suffered MCL and ankle sprains but is expected to return to the field at some point during the regular season, per the team.
49ers-Buccaneers: Ty Davis-Price among 7 inactives for Niners; Nick Bosa active
The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 14 matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game. Inactives:. RB Tyrion Davis-Price. TE Ross Dwelley. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) DL Hassan Ridgeway...
49ers-Buccaneers: ‘Ballsy’ Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to autograph ball he intercepted
Earlier this past week, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said on the radio that it would be a dream come true to walk away from Sunday's game with a Tom Brady interception. Then this happened in the third quarter. It was almost like he willed it into existence. The...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 35-7 win vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. [DL]...
49ers-Buccaneers: Brock looked Purdy Good
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-7 blowout. The team scored five touchdowns, and it was the first play of the game that got things rolling. Quarterback Brock Purdy canned a run play and switched to a pass on a blitz from the outside by Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal. Purdy took a wicked hit and drew a penalty flag. After the play, Brock got hot.
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Deebo Samuel carted off the field; Kevin Givens injured
DT Kevin Givens (knee, questionable) Defensive tackle Kevin Givens went down on the third defensive snap of the game. He walked off the field slowly before heading into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Givens appeared to be favoring his right leg and was eventually carted to the locker...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan tried to stop the play that resulted in Deebo Samuel’s injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice criticized the San Francisco 49ers over the use of the team's skill players. It was the ankle injury to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that prompted the Hall of Fame receiver to post the following after the game to his Instagram account. "Please stop running our skill...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14
The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
49ers DB Dontae Johnson suffers torn ACL, ending his season
The San Francisco 49ers elevated defensive back Dontae Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday, ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, Johnson's season ended. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the veteran defensive back suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Johnson went down on...
Why one Bucs insider believes Tom Brady-to-49ers in 2023 makes sense
In 2020, Tom Brady was coming off one of his more unspectacular seasons—for Tom Brady, that is. Most felt the quarterback, then entering his 21st NFL season, was trending downward. One team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a flier on the future Hall of Famer. Brady led them to a Super Bowl championship in his first season there, making those who doubted him look foolish.
49ers to hold one practice ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Seahawks, plus media schedule
The San Francisco 49ers will hold only one practice this week as the team prepares for its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The teams have a short week to prepare due to the game falling on Thursday night. "We won't do anything full speed," head coach Kyle Shanahan...
49ers Notebook: Brock Purdy’s special family moment; Tom Brady’s unhappy Bay Area return; Purdy rebounds from early mistake; Panthers do 49ers a solid
There's still much to discuss after the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we're going to dive into some of it in this version of 49ers Notebook. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong showing in his first NFL start (16-of-21, 185 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), all while his family and friends were looking on. And he wasn't the only quarterback with family in the stands, although that quarterback was left wishing he could have put on a better show for his special guests than the one they wound up getting on Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan says Dre Greenlaw is playing his best football as 49ers look to clinch NFC West vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a game-leading 15 tackles, tying his career-high in Week 4. The defender didn't even know his tackle total after the game and had to be told how many he racked up. "I felt like it,"...
Schefter: 49ers DE Nick Bosa will play vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
