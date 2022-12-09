ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Connected Kitchens Strawberry Cheesecake candy cane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In preparation for the holidays, if you’re looking for a simple yet sweet treat to bring to the party this recipe is for you. What you’ll need is a pack of Pillsbury Crescent roll dough in the original flavor. One can of Duncan Hines Simply strawberry or raspberry pie filling and topping, and one tub of Philadelphia No-Bake cheesecake filling, or you can use the individual mini cheesecake crumble snack size containers.
Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
