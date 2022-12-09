Read full article on original website
Bria Scott of Rickards High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bria Scott of Rickards High School was selected as WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s teacher of the month!. Scott has been a varying exceptionality teacher at Rickards for three years, and she couldn’t help but wipe away tears when WCTV and Envision Credit Union surprised her with the award.
Connected Kitchens Strawberry Cheesecake candy cane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In preparation for the holidays, if you’re looking for a simple yet sweet treat to bring to the party this recipe is for you. What you’ll need is a pack of Pillsbury Crescent roll dough in the original flavor. One can of Duncan Hines Simply strawberry or raspberry pie filling and topping, and one tub of Philadelphia No-Bake cheesecake filling, or you can use the individual mini cheesecake crumble snack size containers.
In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show. 1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand. In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated. Shape the...
Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
Tips to keep your pups safe around the holidays with Morgan’s Dog Training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From counter surfing to monitoring stress levels, Morgan’s Dog Training sat down with WCTV on Sunday’s Good Morning Show to make sure we’re keeping our pups safe this holiday season. Stress singles for dogs can come in many different forms but may include...
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
Taylor County middle school student arrested in alleged school shooting threat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms a middle school student was arrested Monday, after allegedly compiling a list of names along with threats to do harm. The student attends Taylor County Middle School, and the list reportedly included names of current students, according to the...
