Shepherdstown community sends off football team

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Shepherdstown community rallied with their fellow rams as they sent their hometown football team off to the NCAA division two semi-finals.

After their win over the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Rams are advancing to the Division 2 semifinals for the second year in a row.

Many fans and supporters came out to wish the team good luck in their upcoming game.

The athletic vice president of the Rams told DC News Now that they hope they can do their community proud and return home with a win.

“I think this area and the entire state have tremendous pride in the successful nationally ranked football league and take a lot of pride in what we do and our representation of our institution and this community,” Chauncey Winbush said.

Next up is the semi-final in Golden, Colorado. If the Rams win, they will be off to the national championships next Saturday in McKinney, Texas.

