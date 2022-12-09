ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

Shepherdstown community sends off football team

By Skyler Sales
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiEix_0jcZ3W6L00

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Shepherdstown community rallied with their fellow rams as they sent their hometown football team off to the NCAA division two semi-finals.

After their win over the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Rams are advancing to the Division 2 semifinals for the second year in a row.

Many fans and supporters came out to wish the team good luck in their upcoming game.

The athletic vice president of the Rams told DC News Now that they hope they can do their community proud and return home with a win.

Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty

“I think this area and the entire state have tremendous pride in the successful nationally ranked football league and take a lot of pride in what we do and our representation of our institution and this community,” Chauncey Winbush said.

Next up is the semi-final in Golden, Colorado. If the Rams win, they will be off to the national championships next Saturday in McKinney, Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season

Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

DC National Hoops Festival Saturday Standouts

HYATTSVILLE, MD -- It was day two in the DMV but day one for the DC National Hoops Festival which tipped off at DeMatha at noon on Saturday. It was another full slate of games where more prospects emerged, others elevated their stock and others showed why some of the best schools in the country are calling their names.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland lands transfer commitment from veteran DB out of Cincinnati

Maryland is adding a veteran defensive back out of the transfer portal. The player is Ja’Quan Sheppard, a player who spent 2019-22 as a member of the Cincinnati program under Luke Fickell. Following Fickell’s departure for Wisconsin, Sheppard hit the portal and announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more

After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

All-AAC cornerback transfer announces commitment to Maryland

Ja’Quan Sheppard has announced his next destination where he continues playing college football. Sheppard announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer from Cincinnati to the University of Maryland where he will play for the Terrapins. Sheppard had a breakout season this 2022 season as a first-year starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
DC News Now

Maryland H.S. basketball highlights (12/09/22)

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (DC News Now) – Action across Frederick County, Maryland on Friday with girls and boys basketball. Catoctin at Oakdale (boys) The returning state champs are off to a great start, after defeating Catoctin 53-32. Sherwood at Urbana (girls) Urbana high school honored their classmate Ella Bresee, who passed away earlier this year […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Win Against Maryland

Tennessee basketball won its eighth straight game Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 13 Maryland, 56-53, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Vols jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead before withstanding a furious second half Maryland run. New York natives Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka stepped up big for Tennessee in the narrow victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days

Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
morgancountyusa.org

Craig Blair and Charles Trump on Public Health in West Virginia

West Virginia is at or near the bottom in most public health categories, ranked number 50 in drug abuse, number 50 in smoking, number 49 in obesity, number 49 in alcoholism and number 42 in suicide. The corporate Democrats blame the corporate Republicans. And the corporate Republicans blame the corporate...
AUGUSTA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy