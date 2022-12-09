Lifeplus International, a creator of wellbeing products, broke ground Friday (Dec. 9) on the first of four new buildings at its flagship manufacturing facility in Batesville. The company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 jobs within five years. Lifeplus currently has its corporate headquarters and a facility in Batesville where it employs a combined 250 people who develop nutritional supplements for customers throughout the world. Another 350 Lifeplus employees work in Europe.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO