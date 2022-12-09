ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts food drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosted a food drive on December 10. “Meat the Need” Christmas Food Drive is an inaugural food drive hosted by the nature center. In part, to thank the community according to Nature Center educator Elizabeth Kimble.
talkbusiness.net

Lifeplus investing $24 million in Batesville to grow 150 jobs

Lifeplus International, a creator of wellbeing products, broke ground Friday (Dec. 9) on the first of four new buildings at its flagship manufacturing facility in Batesville. The company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 jobs within five years. Lifeplus currently has its corporate headquarters and a facility in Batesville where it employs a combined 250 people who develop nutritional supplements for customers throughout the world. Another 350 Lifeplus employees work in Europe.
Kait 8

LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition

Kait 8

Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
KFVS12

Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of illness. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, several students, faculty and staff have called out sick. In a Facebook post, Doniphan school leaders said, “Sickness has hit our district hard.”...
Kait 8

Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
Kait 8

Organization speaks out to possible pet owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
Kait 8

Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
WREG

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

Kait 8

Dec. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The rain has moved out but the fog has not. Dense fog is still hanging out this morning and will be around until 9-10 am. We’ll try to squeak out a little sunshine today....
Cristoval Victorial

Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history

Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.
Kait 8

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
actionnews5.com

Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Monday in Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 5. It was located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north-northwest of Black Rock, or about 30 miles northwest of Jonesboro. The USGS reported the...
