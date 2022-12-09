ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Los Angeles

USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy

Fourteen months ago,USCquarterbackCaleb Williamswas a freshman backup atOklahomaentering the Red River Rivalry game againstTexashoping to give the Sooners a spark. Now, the 20-year-old is a Heisman Trophy winner. On Saturday in New York, Williams -- much like he did on the field this year -- left no doubt that the...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Twitter celebrates Caleb Williams' Heisman win

It's official: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams, the first USC Heisman finalist since Reggie Bush in 2005,captured the award after finishing the regular season with 4,075 yards passing and 37 touchdown passes. He also added 372 yards rushing and another 10 scores. Williams' 47 total touchdowns were tops in the FBS this season. He played a huge part in the Trojans' 11-2 record, leading the offense with his improvisational skills and arm talent.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1.5 million sold in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at convenience store in Diamond Bar and is worth $1,561,712, the California Lottery announced. The ticket was sold at a Circle K store on...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares homelessness an emergency

In her first act as Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in the city. She visited the city's Emergency Operations Center on Monday to make it official. According to a statement from Bass' office, the declaration "will recognize the severity of Los Angeles' crisis and...
