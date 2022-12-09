It's official: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams, the first USC Heisman finalist since Reggie Bush in 2005,captured the award after finishing the regular season with 4,075 yards passing and 37 touchdown passes. He also added 372 yards rushing and another 10 scores. Williams' 47 total touchdowns were tops in the FBS this season. He played a huge part in the Trojans' 11-2 record, leading the offense with his improvisational skills and arm talent.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO