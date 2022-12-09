Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Some fog then sunshine on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been all about the fog lately and will continue to be an issue to start the day on Tuesday but maybe not as extensive as it was on Monday morning. We will see the fog burn off by 9 a.m. and then more sunshine expected again during the late morning through the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph subsiding somewhat during the afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
Mysuncoast.com
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video. With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by a “holiday volunteer elf,” the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge, told ABC7.
Mysuncoast.com
Organizations come together to clean up waterways in Englewood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This past Sunday folks came together from several environmental organizations to do a clean up of debris in the much needed area near Lemon Bay. Ian with its 100+ mile an hour winds ripped apart manufactured homes and tossed the sheet metal and belongings of some of those homes into the surrounding canals making it unsafe for navigation and damaging the ecosystem. So even after nearly 2 and a half months there is still plenty of work to be done.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
Mysuncoast.com
Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown. “A parking lot going in, there’s a ramp ... for handicapped residents. There are steps ... The city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.
Mysuncoast.com
Man has his arms full during pelican rescue
PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week. This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.
Mysuncoast.com
Applying for FEMA Assistance if your Home is a Boat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you lived on a boat before and during Hurricane Ian and your boat sustained Hurricane damage, FEMA may be able to help. Houseboat residents of 26 counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance. The designated counties are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee,...
Mysuncoast.com
Leonard Reid House Update
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .
Mysuncoast.com
Meal on Wheels Plus of Manatee to feed 500 families for Christmas
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will distribute food to Manatee County families in need through the Food4Families program on Monday, Dec. 19. Food provided will include holiday hams, canned vegetables, and sides for at least 500 local families to prepare a traditional holiday meal at home.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County music teacher spreads joy in class daily
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - William Coleman is the chorus teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto. He’s talented, love by his students and he is also ABC7′s December Chalkboard Champion. Daily, he shares his passion of music with his students. It’s something he’s been doing for...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice High School football team prepares for championship
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Championship Week for the Venice Indians Varsity Football Team. This Saturday, the Indians will play the Lakeland High School Dreadnaughts in Ft Lauderdale. Playing for championships is nothing new for Venice and Head Coach John Peacock. The Indians are trying to repeat last year’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Turner and the Seabreeze Mobile Estates have purchased 48 bicycles that will go to Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Manatee County. Turner said for the past few years, at Christmas, residents raise money and gifts to donate to Toys-for-Tots. This year turner was able to take over the recycling campaign at Seabreeze. The campaign gives 1.8 cents for every crushed can and let Turner name which charity the money went to. Instead, he used it to purchase five bicycles as part of the bike drive.
Mysuncoast.com
Advice for people giving pets as gifts for the holiday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This time of year a lot of people are adopting pets as gifts for loved ones. While this is an exciting and fun idea, experts are trying to warn it is a long-term commitment. The President of All Kitty Korner, Lindalee Anderson, said, “This is a...
