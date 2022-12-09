Palmdale, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

A Claremont school district official is in hot water after several photos of a scandalous holiday party have come to light in recent days, where several students were in attendance and allegedly offered alcohol. Parents are now asking a number of questions as to why teenagers were invited to a party at his home where male adult dancers and an open bar were prominently featured. Sabrina Ho, parent to one of the students, spoke at a special board meeting on Friday, after a party was held at Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa's home last Friday, where Claremont High School choir...

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO