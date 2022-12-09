ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Paraclete High School soccer team will have a game with Palmdale High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.

Paraclete High School
Palmdale High School
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

